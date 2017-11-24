USF wide receiver Tyre McCants drags UCF defender 15 yards before scoring touchdown

We're now well into day five of the ultimate football week of the season , and up until this point, it's certainly lacked in excitement. Aside from a near blocked kick-six to tie the game by the Detroit Lions that was called back, the NFL was pretty lame on Thanksgiving Day.

Leave it to college football to save the week, and a day earlier than many thought. Saturday is loaded with intense rivalry games, but so far on Friday we've seen No. 2 ranked Miami lose its first game of the season, and one of the more underrated games of the weekend is underway: USF vs. No. 15 ranked (and undefeated) UCF. Also known as "The War On I-4". It's not exactly Ohio State vs. Michigan, but this year's game is easily the biggest in the rivalry's brief history.

The game started off with a bang, when South Florida received the opening kickoff and quickly started driving down the field. On first and 10 and inside UCF territory, Bulls QB Quinton Flowers threw a bubble screen to Tyre McCants, a 5'11'', 202-pound monster of a wide receiver who decided it was time to absolutely embarrass UCF inside linebacker Chequan Burkett. Check it out:

Burkett, who is listed at 6'2'' and 230 pounds, was dragged about 15 yards by McCants into the end zone. Just an insane display of strength by McCants, who just saw his draft stock skyrocket because of this play. Not sure if Burkett will ever be able to recover from this one.