The ultimate Thanksgiving football guide-o-rama-plex

Welcome to the Ultimate Football Week of the Year, brought to you by Generic Cellular. From historic high school playoffs to seismic college football rivalries to a bunch of 7-9 NFL teams scrapping tooth-and-nail to go 8-8, there is simply no better way to avoid your family, melt your brain, and bruise your eyeballs than six straight days of hut-hut-hike. In that spirit, The Loop is proud to present our inaugural Thanksgiving-week football guide, breaking down what, when, and how to watch the biggest games from the biggest football week of the year while standing in a Best Buy line at 6:30am watching two middle-aged women attempt to scalp each other over a Best of Blue Collar Comedy box set. Sit down, settle in, and consume.
Monday 11/20: Are you ready for some footballll?
The football feast begins on Monday night with a rematch of last year's NFC Championship game. Expect a lot of terrible offensive line play and Sean McDonough.
Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks – 8:30pm on ESPN
Tuesday 11/21: #MACtion Triple Header
THE HOTTEST HASHTAG IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL IS BACK, BABY! [Full Dick Vitale voice]
BC High vs. Catholic Memorial — 5pm at Fenway Park
Kent State vs. Akron – 7pm on ESPN3
Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan – 7pm on ESPN3
Miami Ohio vs. Ball State – 7pm on ESPN3
Wednesday 11/22: Fenway Gridiron Series
High school football at Fenway or hanging out with your ex-girlfriend and band buddies at the townie bar? Those are your two Thanksgiving-Eve options and it’s not hard to figure out which one is worth the hangover.
Masconomet vs. Everett — 5pm at Fenway Park
Hingham vs. Scituate — 7:45pm at Fenway Park
Thursday 11/23: Screw Your Parade, Grandma
There’s a parade, a dog show, your sister-in-law’s kid videos, and football all fighting for TV real estate today. May the seas be calm on your journey, humble football pilgrim.
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings – 12:30pm on FOX
Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers – 4:30pm on CBS
Backyard Bowl: Shirts vs. Skins – Whenever everybody finishes their fifth beer, not televised (come on, have you seen yourself without a shirt on?)
New York Giants vs. Washington Redskins – 8:30pm on NBC
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi – 6:30pm on ESPN
Friday 11/24: National Watching These at the TGI Fridays in the Mall Day
Do you know how many College Football games are happening this weekend in America? These are just highlights. If you’re a big Prairie View A&M fan, sorry not sorry.
Baylor vs. TCU – 12pm on FS1
Miami vs. Pittsburgh – 12pm on ABC
Navy vs. Houston – 12pm on ESPN
Missouri vs. Arkansas – 2:30pm on CBS
South Florida vs. USF – 3:30 on ESPN
Iowa vs. Nebraska – 4pm on FS1
Texas Tech vs. Texas – 8pm on FOX
Virginia Tech vs. Virginia – 8pm on ESPN
Cal vs. UCLA – 10:30pm on FS1
Saturday 11/25: Civil War
The Sunshine Showdown, the Iron Bowl, and Ohio State vs. Michigan on the same day? Needless to say, there will be more bad blood on Saturday afternoon than at the Thanksgiving table.
Ohio State vs. Michigan – 12pm on FOX
Florida St. vs. Florida – 12pm on ESPN
Louisville vs. Kentucky – 12pm on SEC Network
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech – 12pm on ABC
Alabama vs. Auburn – 3:30pm on CBS
North Carolina vs. NC State – 3:30pm on ESPNU
Wisconsin vs. Minnesota – 3:30pm on ABC
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma – 3:45pm on ESPN
Northwestern vs. Illinois – 4pm on FS1
Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee – 4pm on SEC Network
Arizona vs. Arizona State – 4:30pm on PAC 12 Network
Grambling vs. Southern – 5pm on NBC Sports Network
Oregon St. vs. Oregon – 7pm on ESPN2
Clemson vs. South Carolina – 7:30pm on ESPN
Texas A&M vs. LSU – 7:30pm on SEC Network
Washington State vs. Washington – 8pm on FOX
Notre Dame vs. Stanford – 8pm on ABC
Sunday 11/26: Good Luck Streaming These on Airport Wi-Fi
Take heart. While you’re stuck in some god-forsaken hell hole with a bunch of other family-fried have-work-tomorrows, you can at least watch your team kick its playoff hopes off the roof via a series of tiny pixelated arrows streaming on four-and-a-half-minute delay. HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO REVIEW A F&#^%%@ COMPLETION COME ON!
Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs – 1pm on CBS
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts – 1pm on FOX
Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals – 1pm on CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons – 1pm on FOX
Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots – 1pm on CBS
Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles – 1pm on FOX
Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets – 1pm on FOX
Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers – 4:05pm on FOX
New Orleans Saint vs. Los Angeles Rams – 4:25pm on CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Arizona Cardinals – 4:25pm on CBS
Denver Broncos vs. Oakland Raiders – 4:25pm on CBS
Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – 8:30pm on NBC