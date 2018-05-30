What do you do when you need to get in some last-minute preparation for the U.S. Women’s Open but the U.S. Women’s Open course is closed? You improvise.

With the remnants of subtropical storm Alberto dumping more than four inches of rain the last two days at Shoal Creek Golf Club, USGA officials kept players and spectators off the Birmingham, Ala., course on Tuesday . So reigning U.S. Women’s Open champion Sung Hyun Park sought out another place to practice, and showed up early Tuesday afternoon at the Topgolf Birmingham.

Chris Stevenson, a writer for The Athletic Ottawa, happened to go to the facility as well to pass the time, and stumbled upon Park hitting balls in a bay. He then shared Park’s swing on his Twitter account.

“People here and there were stopping to watch her,” Stevenson told GolfChannel.com. “I would hit two balls and turn around and watch her hit two. I asked her if I could take a video. She was gracious enough to say yes.”

With Shoal Creek still closed through Wednesday morning, fans might want to head to Topgolf to see who else shows up.

