The road to the 2019 U.S. Open is officially underway after the USGA accepted 9,125 into this year's national championship, the eighth straight year that more than 9,000 people have submitted entries. To be eligible, a player must have a Handicap Index of 1.4 or lower, or be a professional. Only 50 of these players are exempt all the way to Pebble Beach , with the remaining players needing to play their way into the championship via local and sectional qualifying.

The number of fully exempt players will increase with the inclusion of the top 60 point leaders and ties from the Official World Golf Ranking, as of May 20 and June 10. The winner of the PGA Championship (May 16-19) and any multiple winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship also will earn exemptions.

There are 109 courses hosting 18-hole local qualifiers that will be contested in 45 states and Canada from April 29 to May 13. Those who advance then tee it up in one of 12 36-hole sectional qualifiers. Eight will be conducted at U.S. sites on Monday, June 3, with one additionally American qualifier being played Monday, May 20. For the 15th consecutive year, Japan and England will host a sectional qualifier, scheduled for May 27 and June 3, respectively. A sectional qualifier will be contested for the first time in Canada on June 3.

The U.S. Open will be played June 13-16 at Pebble Beach Golf Links, the sixth time the fabled California course will hold the championship.

Just two players—Ken Venturi (1964) and Orville Moody (1969)—have won the U.S. Open after qualifying through local and sectional play. In 2018, 21 players advanced through local and sectional qualifying.

U.S. Open Local Qualifying Results

(a) - Amateur

April 29

The Club at Hokuli'a, Kealakekua, Hawaii (Field size/Players advancing: TBD)

Marietta Country Club, Kennesaw, Ga. (TBD)

The Hills Country Club (Signature Course), Austin (TBD)

UNM Championship Golf Course, Albuquerque (TBD)

Hot Springs Country Club (Arlington Course), Hot Springs, Ark. (TBD)

May 1

Butte Creek Golf & Country Club, Chico, Calif. (TBD)

River Landing, Wallace, N.C. (TBD)

Cog Hills Golf & Country Club (Dubsdread Course), Lemont, Ill. (TBD)

The Country Club of Winter Haven, Winter Haven, Fla. (TBD)

Highland Golf & Country Club, Indianapolis (TBD)

May 2

Hillendale Country Club, Phoenix, Md. (TBD)

Sewailo Golf Course, Tucson (TBD)

The Grand Golf Club, San Diego (TBD)

Amarillo Country Club, Amarillo, Texas (TBD)

Mission Inn Resort & Club, Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. (TBD)

Country Club of York, York, Pa. (TBD)

Andalusia Country Club, La Quinta, Calif. (TBD)

May 3

The Club at Admiral's Cove (East Course), Jupiter, Fla. (TBD)

May 6

StoneRidge Golf Club, Stillwater, Minn. (TBD)

Indian Ridge Country Club (Grove Course), Palm Desert, Calif. (TBD)

The Country Club at DC Ranch, Scottsdale (TBD)

Alpine Country Club, Demarest, N.J. (TBD)

Coyote Ridge Golf Club, Carrollton, Texas (TBD)

Fox Run Golf Club, St. Louis (TBD)

Muskegon Country Club, Muskegon, Mich. (TBD)

Makefield Highlands Golf Club, Yardley, Pa. (TBD)

Lago Mar Country Club, Plantation, Fla. (TBD)

Genoa Lakes Golf Club (Lakes Course), Genoa, Nev. (TBD)

Deerfield Country Club, Rochester, N.Y. (TBD)

Pete Dye Golf Club, Bridgeport, W.Va. (TBD)

Lyman Orchards Golf Club (Jones Course), Middlefield, Conn. (TBD)

Ledgemont Country Club, Seekonk, Mass. (TBD)

Sawgrass Country Club, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (TBD)

Camp Creek Golf Club, Watersound, Fla. (TBD)

Laurel Links Country Club, Laurel, N.Y. (TBD)

Davenport Country Club, Pleasant Valley, Iowa (TBD)

The Golf Club at Creekmor, Raymore, Mo. (TBD)

Sunnyside Country Club, Fresno, Calif. (TBD)

May 7

Berkshire Hills Country Club, Pittsfield, Mass. (TBD)

Gold Mountain Golf Course (Olympic Course), Bremerton, Wash. (TBD)

Morris Park Country Club South Bend, Ind. (TBD)

Beechmont Country Club Cleveland, Ohio (TBD)

Industry Hills Golf Club (Ike Course), City of Industry, Calif. (TBD)

Green Meadow Country Club, Missoula, Mont. (TBD)

Ruby Hill Golf Club, Pleasanton, Calif. (TBD)

Knollwood Country Club, West Bloomfield, Mich. (TBD)

Worthington Manor Golf Club, Urbana, Md. (TBD)

May 8

Rockaway Hunting Club, Lawrence, N.Y. (TBD)

Oak Creek Golf Club, Irvine, Calif. (TBD)

Banyan Cay Resort & Golf Club, West Palm Beach (TBD)

Holston Hills Country Club, Knoxville, Tenn. (TBD)

Riverton Country Club, Riverton, Wyo. (TBD)

Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club, Maricopa, Ariz. (TBD)

Ironwood Country Club (South Course), Palm Desert, Calif. (TBD)

Duke University Golf Club, Durham, N.C. (TBD)

Orange Tree Golf Club, Orlando (TBD)

Windber Country Club, Salix, Pa. (TBD)

TimberStone Golf Club, Boise, Idaho (TBD)

Collindale Golf Club, Fort Collins, Colo. (TBD)

Gaillardia Country Club, Oklahoma City (TBD)

Gamble Sands, Brewster, Wash. (TBD)

Wichita Country Club, Wichita, Kan. (TBD)

Wild Rock Golf Club, Wisconsin Dells, Wis. (TBD)

May 9

CommonGround Golf Course, Aurora, Colo. (TBD)

Champions Run Golf Club Omaha, Neb. (TBD)

Eagle Creek Golf & Country Club, Naples, Fla. (TBD)

Medford Village Country Club, Medford, N.J. (TBD)

Barrington Hills Country Club, Barrington, Ill. (TBD)

Hollow Brook Golf Club, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y. (TBD)

Whitewater Creek Country Club, Fayetteville, Ga. (TBD)

RTJ Golf Trail at Silver Lakes (Heartbreaker/Backbreaker Courses), Glencoe, Ala. (TBD)

La Purisima Golf Course, Lompoc, Calif. (TBD)

Pinehills Golf Club (Nicklaus Course), Plymouth, Mass. (TBD)

Kearney Hill Golf Links, Lexington, Ky. (TBD)

Jackson Country Club, Jackson, Tenn. (TBD)

Granite Bay Golf Club, Granite Bay, Calif. (TBD)

The Federal Club Glen, Allen, Va. (TBD)

Cypress Run Golf Club, Tarpon Springs, Fla. (TBD)

Bermuda Dunes Country Club, Bermuda Dunes, Calif. (TBD)

LPGA International Golf Club (Reese Jones Course), Daytona Beach, Fla. (TBD)

Columbia Country Club (Ridgewood/Tall Pines Courses), Columbia, S.C. (TBD)

May 13

TPC at Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas (TBD)

Shingle Creek Golf Club, Orlando (TBD)

Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif. (TBD)

Waialae Country Club, Honolulu (TBD)

Pinewild Country Club (Magnolia Course), Pinehurst, N.C. (12/1)

Westwood Golf Club, Houston (TBD)

Willoughby Golf Club, Stuart, Fla. (TBD)

Country Club of Scranton, Clarks Summit, Pa. (TBD)

Catawba Island Club, Port Clinton, Ohio (TBD)

Chaska Town Course, Chaska, Minn. (TBD)

Classic Club, Palm Desert, Calif. (TBD)

Colleton River Club (Dye Course), Bluffton, S.C. (TBD)

Sara Bay Country Club, Sarasota, Fla. (TBD)

Walnut Creek Golf Preserve, Westminster, Colo. (TBD)

The Club at Nevillewood, Nevillewood, Pa. (TBD)

The Club at Comanche Trace, Kerrville, Texas (TBD)

Riverside Country Club, Provo, Utah (TBD)

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, Caledon, Ontario, Canada (TBD)

Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club, Powell, Ohio (TBD)

Paiute Golf Resort (Sun Mountain Course), Las Vegas (TBD)

Palmer Golf Course, Palmer, Alaska (TBD)

Painted Dunes Golf Club, El Paso, Texas (TBD)

Waverley Country Club, Portland, Ore. (TBD)

llini Country Club, Springfield, Ill. (TBD)

Maketewah Country Club, Cincinnati, Ohio (TBD)

Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix (TBD)

The Country Club of Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, S.D. (TBD)

Country Club of Troy, Troy, N.Y. (TBD)

Money Hill Golf & Country Club, Abita Springs, La. (TBD)

U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying Schedule/Results

May 20

Bent Tree Country Club & Northwood Club, Dallas, Texas

May 27

Kuwana Country Club, Mie Prefuncture, Japan

June 3

Walton Heath Golf Club, Surrey, England

RattleSnake Point Golf Club, Milton, Ontario

Big Canyon Country Club & Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.

Streamsong Resort, Streamsong, Fla.

Hawks Ridge Golf Club, Ball Ground, Ga.

Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.

Century Country Club & Old Oaks Country Club, Purchase, N.Y.

Brookside Golf & Country Club and Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio

Springfield Country Club, Springfield, Ohio

Wine Valley Golf Club, Walla Walla, Wash.

