U.S. Open 2019: Television schedule and live-streaming guide

FOX makes its return to one of golf's biggest stages next week at the U.S. Open, which will be played at Pebble Beach, arguably the grandest U.S. Open stage of all. As if that weren't enough of a sell, the network has a host of great storylines: Phil Mickelson going for the career slam, Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka looking to win their second major of the season, Jordan Spieth potentially being "back" and Dustin Johnson returning to the site where he had a major slip through is grasp on Sunday in 2010.

All that, and much more, makes it sound like an event you do not want to miss. Thanks to FOX and the USGA, you won't miss a moment, as the network plans to bring viewers nearly 45 hours of live U.S. Open coverage. Below, you'll find both the FOX and FS1 television schedule as well as the live-streaming guide. Make sure to download both the FOX Sports Go App and the U.S. Open app, which will each give you featured group coverage and featured hole coverage for all four rounds.

Television Schedule (all times ET)

Thursday, June 13

FS1 -- 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

FOX -- 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Friday, June 14

FS1 -- 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

FOX -- 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 15

FOX -- 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 16

FOX -- 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Live-streaming guide (all times ET)

Thursday, June 13

FOX Sports Go -- 12:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

USOpen.com -- 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Friday, June 14

FOX Sports Go -- 12:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

USOpen.com -- 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 15

FOX Sports Go -- 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

USOpen.com -- 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 16

FOX Sports Go -- 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

USOpen.com -- 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

