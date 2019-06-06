The U.S. Open returns to Pebble Beach for the first time since 2010 and the sixth time in the national championship's history, having also previously hosted the Open in 1972, 1982, 1992 and 2000. The picturesque course on the Monterey Peninsula is one of eight venues to host five or more U.S. Opens, and it will also become one of three venues (joining Oakmont and Baltusrol to host seven or more when the USGA returns in 2027.

As always, the field will be among the strongest of any professional golf event there is. Arguably the most dramatic storyline will be whether Brooks Koepka can win the championship for a third straight year. Just one other golfer—Willie Anderson in 1903-05—has ever accomplished that feat. (Ben Hogan won three in a row in three straight championships that he entered, 1948, 1950 and 1951, after having to miss the 1949 Open due to injures from the famous auto accident that nearly ended his career.) If Koepka were to win the Open for a third time, he'd become only the seventh player to win it that many times joining Anderson, Bobby Jones, Hogan and Jack Nicklaus (four wins each) and Hale Irwin and Tiger Woods (three wins).

Below are the tee times for first (Thursday, June 13) and second (Friday, June 14) rounds. The course will be playing 7,075 yards and to a par of 71.

The U.S. Open is a 72-hole, stroke-play competition. A field of 156 players will play 18 holes of stroke play (the last remaining spots will be filled after this weekend), after which the field will be reduced to the low 60 scores and ties. Those players making the cut will play 18 holes on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16. If there is a tie upon the completion of 72 holes, a two-hole aggregate playoff will immediately follow. If this playoff results in a tie, the tied players will immediately continue to play off hole-by-hole until the winner is determined.

Players will be competing for a $12.5 million purse with the winner earning $2.25 million.

First round, First tee / Second round, 10th tee (all times PDT)

6:45 a.m. / 12:30 p.m. — Sam Saunders, Atlantic Beach, Fla.; Carlos Ortiz, Mexico; Marcus Fraser, Australia

6:56 a.m. / 12:41 p.m. – TBD; Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa; (a) Chun An Yu, Chinese Taipei

7:07 a.m. / 12:52 p.m. – Ryan Fox, New Zealand; Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark; TBD

7:18 a.m. / 1:03 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Dallas, Texas; (a) Matt Parziale, Brockton, Mass.; Nick Taylor, Canada

7:29 a.m. / 1:14 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Sea Island, Ga.; (a) Jovan Rebula, South Africa; Jason Dufner, Auburn, Ala.

7:40 a.m. / 1:25 p.m. – Haotong Li, People's Republic of China; Bubba Watson, Bagdad, Fla.; J.B. Holmes, Lexington, Ky.

7:51 a.m. / 1:36 p.m. – Zach Johnson, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Martin Kaymer, Germany; Ernie Els, South Africa

8:02 a.m. / 1:47 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Republic of Korea; Rickie Fowler, Murrieta, Calif.; Jason Day, Australia

8:13 a.m. / 1:58 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Republic of Ireland; Tyrrell Hatton, England; Gary Woodland, Topeka, Kan.

8:24 a.m. / 2:09 p.m. – Cameron Smith, Australia; Matthew Wallace, England; Xander Schauffele, San Diego, Calif.

8:35 a.m. / 2:20 p.m. – C.T. Pan, Chinese Taipei; Abraham Ancer, Mexico; (a) Brandon Wu, Scarsdale, N.Y.

8:46 a.m. / 2:31 p.m. – Chan Kim, Gilbert, Ariz.; Justin Walters, South Africa; TBD

8:57 a.m. / 2:42 p.m. – Nick Hardy, Northbrook, Ill.; (a) Noah Norton, Chico, Calif.; Andreas Halvorsen, Norway

First round, 10th tee / Friday (June 14), First tee (all times PDT)

6:45 a.m. / 12:30 p.m. – (a) Luis Gagne, Orlando, Fla.; Sepp Straka, Valdosta, Ga.; Julian Etulain, Argentina

6:56 a.m. / 12:41 p.m. – Dean Burmester, South Africa; TBD; Kyounghoon Lee, Republic of Korea

7:07 a.m. / 12:52 p.m. – Clement Sordet, France; Tom Hoge, Fargo, N.D.; Adri Arnaus, Spain

7:18 a.m. / 1:03 p.m. – Brian Davis, Windermere, Fla.; (a) Kevin O'Connell, Jacksonville, Fla.; Billy Hurley III, Annapolis, Md.

7:29 a.m. / 1:14 p.m. – Brendon Todd, Watkinsville, Ga.; Luke Donald, England; Mike Weir, Canada

7:40 a.m. / 1:25 p.m. – Kyle Stanley, Gig Harbor, Wash.; Billy Horschel, Ponte Vedra, Fla.; Danny Willett, England

7:51 a.m. / 1:36 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Spain; Marc Leishman, Australia; Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland

8:02 a.m. / 1:47 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Louisville, Ky.; Kevin Kisner, Aiken, S.C.; Bryson DeChambeau, Clovis, Calif.

8:13 a.m. / 1:58 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Jupiter, Fla.; Phil Mickelson, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.; Graeme McDowell, Northern Ireland

8:24 a.m. / 2:09 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Japan; Sergio Garcia, Spain; Tommy Fleetwood, England

8:35 a.m. / 2:20 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela; Patrick Reed, Houston, Texas; Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa

8:46 a.m. / 2:31 p.m. – Rob Oppenheim, Andover, Mass.; Rhys Enoch, Wales; Richard Lee, Bellevue, Wash.

8:57 a.m. / 2:42 p.m. – Andy Pope, Glen Ellyn, Ill.; Ryan Sullivan, Winston-Salem, N.C.; Matthew Naumec, Wilbraham, Mass.

First round, First tee / Second Round, 10th tee (all times PDT)

12:30 p.m. / 6:45 a.m. – Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia; Sam Horsfield, England; Roberto Castro, Atlanta, Ga.

12:41 p.m. / 6:56 a.m. – (a) Cameron Young, Scarborough, N.Y.; Marcus Kinhult, Sweden; Brian Stuard, Jackson, Mich.

12:52 p.m. / 7:07 a.m. – Luke Guthrie, Jacksonville Beach, Fla.; Joseph Bramlett, San Jose, Calif.; Charlie Danielson, Osceola, Wis.

1:03 p.m. / 7:18 a.m. – (a) Austin Eckroat, Edmond, Okla.; Alexander Noren, Sweden; Charles Howell III, Orlando, Fla.

1:14 p.m. / 7:29 a.m. – Thomas Pieters, Belgium; Chesson Hadley, Raleigh, N.C.; (a) Stewart Hagestad, Newport Beach, Calif.

1:25 p.m. / 7:40 a.m. – Paul Casey, England; Patrick Cantlay, North Palm Beach, Fla.; Lucas Glover, Jupiter, Fla.

1:36 p.m. / 7:51 a.m. – Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand; Keith Mitchell, Chattanooga, Tenn.; Shugo Imahira, Japan

1:47 p.m. / 8:02 a.m. – Francesco Molinari, Italy; (a) Viktor Hovland, Norway; Brooks Koepka, West Palm Beach, Fla.

1:58 p.m. / 8:13 a.m. – Tony Finau, Lehi, Utah; Jimmy Walker, Boerne, Texas; Ian Poulter, England

2:09 p.m. / 8:24 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Dallas, Texas; Justin Rose, England; Tiger Woods, Hobe Sound, Fla.

2:20 p.m. / 8:35 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Jupiter, Fla.; Matthew Jones, Australia; Kodai Ichihara, Japan

2:31 p.m. / 8:46 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, France; (a) Chandler Eaton, Alpharetta, Ga.; Callum Tarren, England

2:42 p.m. / 8:57 a.m. – Eric Dietrich, Cheshire, Conn.; Guillermo Pereira, Chile; Brett Drewitt, Australia

First round, 10th tee / Second round, First tee (all times PDT)

12:30 p.m. / 6:45 a.m. – Nathan Lashley, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Renato Paratore, Italy; Lee Slattery, England

12:41 p.m. / 6:56 a.m. – TBD; Collin Morikawa, La Canada Flintridge, Calif.; Aaron Wise, Las Vegas, Nev.

12:52 p.m. / 7:07 a.m. – Merrick Bremner, South Africa; Chip McDaniel, Manchester, Ky.; Cody Gribble, Dallas, Texas

1:03 p.m. / 7:18 a.m. – (a) Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass.; Chez Reavie, Scottsdale, Ariz.; David Toms, Shreveport, La.

1:14 p.m. / 7:29 a.m. – Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain; Kevin Na, Las Vegas, Nev.; Keegan Bradley, Woodstock, Vt.

1:25 p.m. / 7:40 a.m. – Jim Furyk, Jacksonville, Fla.; Henrik Stenson, Sweden; Brandt Snedeker, Nashville, Tenn.

1:36 p.m. / 7:51 a.m. – Luke List, Augusta, Ga.; Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark; Branden Grace, South Africa

1:47 p.m. / 8:02 a.m. – Webb Simpson, Charlotte, N.C.; Adam Scott, Australia; Matt Kuchar, Sea Island, Ga.

1:58 p.m. / 8:13 a.m. – Byeong Hun An, Republic of Korea; (a) Devon Bling, Ridgecrest, Calif.; Matthew Fitzpatrick, England

2:09 p.m. / 8:24 a.m. – Justin Harding, South Africa; Aaron Baddeley, Australia; TBD

2:20 p.m. / 8:35 a.m. – Ollie Schniederjans, Alpharetta, Ga.; Mikumu Horikawa, Japan; Anirban Lahiri, India

2:31 p.m. / 8:46 a.m. – (a) Daniel Hillier, New Zealand; Alex Prugh, Spokane, Wash.; Zac Blair, Orem, Utah

2:42 p.m. / 8:57 a.m. – Hayden Shieh, Fremont, Calif.; (a) Spencer Tibbits, Vancouver, Wash.; Connor Arendell, Cape Coral, Fla.

(a): amateur

