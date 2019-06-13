U.S. Open 2019 live blog: Scott Piercy takes solo lead with fifth birdie of the round at the par-5 14th

This proves to be one of the best weeks of the year. Not only is it the U.S. Open, but it's Pebble Beach—the familiar seaside confines that will play host its sixth U.S. Open this week. You're familiar with all the storylines: Tiger Woods, returning to Pebble Beach, site of his 15-shot romp at the 2000 U.S. Open, off his Masters victory a few months ago. Dustin Johnson, looking to avenge his final-round blow-up at the 2010 U.S. Open, as the favorite, and hoping to wrestle these majors from his buddy Brooks Koepka, who has looked unbeatable in most majors the past two years, taking the title in four of his past eight major championships.

(U.S. Open 2019: Scroll down for the latest updates)

That's not even to mention Rory McIlroy, who nearly shot a final-round 59 just days ago in Canada . Phil Mickelson, pursuing the Career Grand Slam for perhaps his last realistic chance , back at Pebble Beach after his victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach in February. Or Jordan Spieth, fresh off three straight top-10 finishes, after struggling for the most part over the past two seasons.

Featured coverage starts at 10:45 a.m. (eastern) on the U.S. Open's app and streaming video, with Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Marc Leishman teeing off the 10th tee at 10:51 a.m. eastern (7:51 local time), and Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell pegging it off No. 10 at 11:13 a.m.

(All times eastern)

1:50 p.m.: Looks like we may have jinxed Piercy, who remarkably is five under despite hitting just four (!) fairways on his round. He missed another at the 15th and then hit his third into a green side bunker. Tough up and down for par coming up.

Back at No. 2, Rory McIlroy buries a long birdie putt to get to two under.

1:41 p.m.: If not for a double bogey at the eighth, Scott Piercy would be on #62Watch right now. He just made his fifth birdie of the day at the par-5 14th to reach five under, which is now good enough for a two-shot lead over Rahm and Woodland, who just bogeyed the ninth to turn in 32.

1:32 p.m.: After bogeying the 17th, Dustin Johnson took out a little anger on his ball with his tee shot at 18, smashing one 340 yards and leaving himself with no more than a 7 iron in. He put his second to 23 feet and then just missed his eagle putt, settling for birdie and a front-nine one-under 35. Phil Mickelson, who put his approach in the front right bunker, splashed one to about 15 feet and lipped out his birdie putt. He plays his front nine in even par, but it felt like he could have gone three under despite some poor play off the tee.

1:24 p.m.: Couple of intriguing names creeping around at two under, including Bryson DeChambeau, who just made a nice par save at the 18th to turn in 34.

1:19 p.m.: We now have two tied at the top as Gary Woodland rolls in a birdie to reach four under at the eighth hole. Making a birdie there this week is like picking up two shots on everybody. After a long time of being a great player in regular events and not showing up in the majors, Woodland is finally beginning to contend on the big stage. He followed up his first top 10 at the PGA last year (T-6 at Bellerive) with a T-32 at Augusta and then a T-8 at Bethpage.

1:10 p.m.: After smoking a drive at the 18th, Jon Rahm put his second shot to about 14 feet from 211 yards out. He just missed his eagle, then cleaned up his birdie to get back to three under, one off Piercy's leads. Marc Leishman also made birdie to climb back to even through nine holes, while Rory McIlroy saved par after missing the fairway off the tee, giving him a one-under 35 on his front side.

1:04 p.m.: Phil Mickelson's erratic play off the tee finally catches up with him at the par-4 16th. After missing the fairway, he hit his second into a green side bunker then failed to get up and down for par, dropping him back to even. Dustin Johnson was able to make his second birdie in his last three holes, putting him at one under.

At the 12th, Scott Piercy continues to hit greens and ride a hot putter. He just rolled in his fourth birdie of the day to get to four under, back in the solo lead. Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland and Louis Oosthuizen are all one back.

12:48 p.m.: Well, well, well... look who it is, Jason Day! The Aussie just went birdie-birdie-birdie at 5, 6 and 7 to reach two under. His playing partner Rickie Fowler also just birdied the 7th, which gets him to three under, tied for the lead with Olesen and Piercy. Rahm made bogey at the 16th to drop to two under. Rory McIlroy made birdie, and he's at one under. It's all happening!

12:47 p.m.: For those interested in history, here's Louis Oosthuizen's eagle at 11 earlier in his round, just the second eagle at the 11th in U.S. Open history:

Decent shot.

12:42 p.m.: How about this card (and hair) from Jason Dufner?

Nice bounce back after the disastrous start. He joins a large group at two under that features some big names like Fowler, Oosthuizen and Hideki Matsuyama, who just holed out for eagle at the par-5 14th. Matsuyama is one of the top "did you forget about me?" candidates if he contends this week. Absolutely nobody was talking about him when making their picks.

Just as we typed this, Thorbjorn Olesen birdied the 10th to tied for the lead at three under. Thunder Bear!

12:36 p.m.: Great effort from downtown for birdie at the 16th for Jon Rahm, but it just slides by the left edge. He'll remain at three under, tied for the lead with Scott Piercy, who made the turn in 32 with a double and then made par at the 10th.

12:30 p.m.: From no-man's land, Dustin Johnson gets up and down for a ridiculous birdie at the 14th hole to get back to even par. Phil Mickelson followed by getting aggressive with his eagle putt and he rolled it about four feet past. He made the comebacker to get to one under.

12:22 p.m.: At the 15th, it looked like Jon Rahm was staring at a bogey following his approach shot from the right rough, which sailed the green. But Rahm went full Seve, hitting a high lob that landed well short of the pin and nearly rolled all the way into the cup. Kick-in par save coming up to stay at three under. His shot also helped out Rory McIlroy, whose long par putt was on the same line as Rahm's chip. McIlroy holed it for a nice save and he'll remain at even par. The third member of this group, Marc Leishman, is at one over.

Behind them, Dustin Johnson continues to have a shaky start, as he pulls his second at the 14th way left of the green, which will set up a difficult third shot. Phil Mickelson hit a perfect second shot that hit the green, rolled through, but then trickled back toward the hole. Great look at eagle coming up for Lefty.

12:13 p.m.: A pair of South Africans, Erik van Rooyen and Louis Oosthuzien, have joined the group at two under. van Rooyen holed his five-footer for birdie at the ninth to turn in two-under 33, while Oosthuizen holed out for eagle at the par-4 11th, his second hole of the day. Hell of a start.

Ahead at 13, Phil Mickelson two-putts for his fourth straight par to begin his round. He's had two good looks at birdie the last two holes, but even par is always good at the U.S. Open. His playing partner, Dustin Johnson, made bogey at 13 to drop to one over.

12:06 p.m.: Phil Mickelson is up to some very Phil Mickelson things early in his opening round. At 13 he blocked one well left off the tee, but got a good break as his ball ended up in some trampled down rough. From there he found the green and will have less than 15 feet for birdie.

Elsewhere on the course, both Rickie Fowler and Thorbjorn Olesen have pulled within one of the lead with birdies, Fowler's coming at the short par-4 fourth and Olesen's at the difficult par-4 eighth, where Scott Piercy made double earlier. That's a big-time 3 on the card from the Thunder Bear.

11:57 a.m.: DJ makes an unlikely par from long left of the par-3 12th hole—a huge potential momentum saver for the World No. 2. DJ canned an 18-footer to save the par and stay at even-par. Phil Mickelson couldn't convert on the great look at birdie and stays even for his round, too.

Back at the famous par-4 eighth hole, Scott Piercy has come back to the field—making a double bogey to fall back to 6-under, which is tied with Jon Rahm for the lead. The dream start for Piercy (eagle at 6, birdies at 2, 4 and 5) has been negated somewhat by that double bogey, but Piercy is still atop the leaderboard.

11:49 a.m. : We have a rarity: a par for Jon Rahm. Rahm's streak of three straight birdies ends at the 13th hole, and he even had a great look to make it four birdies in a row to start his round, missing about a 13-footer. But Rahm will take the -3 thru 4 start, as he heads to the par-5 14th hole.

Rahm's playing partners, Rory McIlroy and Marc Leishman, birdied the hole to get a stroke back on their round. Rory goes back to even and Leishman gets to 1-over.

Dustin Johnson missed a short one for birdie at 11, as he was above the hole and had to be cautious with his birdie putt. He now has found the thick rough left of the par-3 12th hole, so he'll have a difficult up-and-down upcoming. Phil Mickelson, meanwhile, stuck his tee shot at 12, and he'll have about 8 feet up the hill for his first birdie of the day.

11:35 a.m. : We're not sure many people on this planet can boast that they've birdied 10, 11 and 12 at Pebble Beach in succession. Let alone in U.S. Open conditions. That's exactly what Jon Rahm has done so far to start his round. After the long birdie putt at 10, he stuck his approach at the par-4 11th and his tee shot at 12 to about 10 feet, and coolly rolled in the birdie bids.

11:29 a.m. : Scott Piercy has started his opening round with an absolutely dream beginning. Piercy just eagled the par-5 sixth hole—following birdies at 2, 4 and 5—to get to 5-under through his first six holes. Seriously?! That's just absolutely insane. Piercy has serious game, but for any player in this field, that's incredible playing.

Phil Mickelson, who found the left greenside bunker on his approach, had his work cut out with this hole cut on the front left part of the green. Phil, the magician he is, escaped the bunker to about 14 feet. And Phil rolled in the par putt for an impressive up-and-down to start.

Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell both had long birdie looks but saved their pars.

11:22 p.m. : Jon Rahm is off to an ideal start to his opening round: He stuck a wedge at the 11th hole and cans the 10-footer for a second straight birdie to start his round. The 10th and 11th holes are tough par 4s along the water—but Rahm has birdied both of them. That gets the Spaniard to one back of Scott Piercy after Piercy's piercing hot start.

Here's how Rahm started his round:

11:14 a.m. : Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Graeme McDowell each find the fairway at the long, 493-yard par-4 10th hole to begin their rounds. We'll see if they can do better than Rory and Leishman, who bogeyed the 10th—though they were also in the fairway to start their rounds.

11:08 a.m. : Our first featured group—Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Marc Leishman—is off No. 10, and we have some varying results. Rory and Leishman make bogeys to start, while Jon Rahm birdies the 10th hole to start his round in red figures.

Meanwhile, Scott Piercy continues to stay HOT. He just added his third birdie in his first five holes, birdieing the par-3 fifth hole to take the lead by two.

Emiliano Grillo just added a birdie to his round, making it four players in red numbers early. Grillo birdied the short par-4 fourth hole.

10:57 a.m. : Scott Piercy continues to set the pace (very) early at Pebble Beach. Piercy just added a second birdie, carding a 3 at the short par-4 fourth hole to move to 2-under.

There's now just one other person under-par so far—Eric Gagne, who has birdied 13 and 14, after a bogey at No. 12, to move to 1-under.

10:49 a.m. : The first hole at Pebble Beach is a nice little handshake to start your round. Don't tell that to Jason Dufner right now. The 2013 PGA champion just double-bogeyed the opener to find himself in last place after one hole. He's on the course with an all-Auburn pairing (you know, the USGA likes to be creative with its groupings), playing with his buddy Patton Kizzire and Jovan Rebula, who is Ernie Els' nephew.

You might want to avert your eyes ... here's what Dufner did at the first hole. That second shot only advanced 43 yards in the rough ... that gives you an idea of how gnarly this rough is this week.

10:30 a.m. : It has happened! After 41 holes played by the early groups at Pebble Beach, we finally have our first birdie. Scott Piercy cards a red number on the scorecard at the par-4 second hole (usually a par-5 for resort play and the AT&T Pebble Beach) to grab the very, very, very early lead. Piercy has had a consistent year, and he was one of the last players in the field, getting into the top 50 in the world by Sunday.

10:18 a.m. : We're getting close to the featured group coverage at 10:45 a.m., but there are some strong groups on the course now. Bernd Weisberger of Austria, a late addition to this field, starts his round with a par at No. 10. Scott Piercy, Emiliano Grillo and Thorbjorn Olesen also parred the short par-4 first hole.

There are currently nine players tied for the lead at even-par. It's early, but we already have a leaderboard!

9:58 a.m. : Let's go! Sam Saunders makes a par at the first hole, along with playing competitor Marcus Fraser of Australia, and this championship is underway. The third player in the group, Carlos Ortiz, makes a bogey, and we're off.

Off the 10th hole was Sepp Straka, Luis Gagne and Julian Etulian—and they all make pars out at the 493-yard 10th.

9:45 a.m. : The first groups are off the first and 10th tees, and the 119th U.S. Open is officially underway! Fittingly, Sam Saunders—Arnold Palmer's grandson—hit the first tee shot off No. 1, at a place that meant so much to his grandfather, as Arnie was actually a part owner later in his life, and oversaw a round of course updates in the 2000s.

