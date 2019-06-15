Hello, Friends3 hours ago

U.S. Open 2019: Jim Nantz has accepted Joe Buck's on-air invite to join Fox's coverage at Pebble Beach

By
Jim Nantz speaks on stage during Radio Hall Of Fame 2018 Induction Ceremony.
Michael KovacJim Nantz speaks on stage during Radio Hall Of Fame 2018 Induction Ceremony.

PEBBLE BEACH — The phrase Fox and Friends has a new meaning this week at Pebble Beach. On Thursday, the network conducted an interview with longtime NBC analyst Johnny Miller during it's 2019 U.S. Open coverage, and on Saturday, even longer CBS announcer Jim Nantz will stop by. Hello, friends, indeed.

RELATED: Jim Nantz on his Pebble Beach backyard golf hole & caddying for Jack

Fox golf's lead announcer Joe Buck announced Nantz's appearance on Saturday morning, sharing a clip from Thursday's coverage in which he made an on-air introduction for the Pebble Beach resident to stop by.

Apparently, Nantz was watching.

It's the latest part of what might be the greatest year in the legendary career for the CBS play-by-play man. He was the voice of the Patriots' latest Super Bowl win in February, Virgina's thrilling March Madness victory in April, and, of course, Tiger Woods' historic Masters triumph the following week, which he called "the best event I've ever covered."

RELATED: Jim Nantz on his deep connection to Pebble Beach

Appearing on a podcast with Sports Illustrated's Richard Deitsch last year, Nantz was candid about wanting to be involved in this week's coverage even though the tournament is airing on a rival network.

“The U.S. Open is going to drop into my front yard here about 18 months at Pebble Beach and Fox is going to come in here and do it," Nantz told Deitsch. "Mark Loomis is a fantastic producer. I visited with him here at Pebble…I have a great regard for what they have been able to build from scratch. I will be on the sidelines just watching it, but it’s going to be a little hurtful to be honest. The U.S. Open is taking place steps from my door and I won’t be able to say I got to do that one on my bucket list.”

Good news, Jim. You spoke too soon.

RELATED: 15 things that caught our attention the first two days at Pebble Beach

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursU.S. Open 2019: Patrick Reed explains breaking his …
Golf News & ToursU.S. Open 2019: Here's the prize money payout for e…
Golf News & ToursU.S. Open 2019: Tiger Woods shows up to Pebble Beac…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection