U.S. Open 2018: U.S. Open tee times

U.S. Open - Final Round
Richard HeathcoteHARTFORD, WI - JUNE 18: Brooks Koepka of the United States reacts after finishing on the 18th green during the final round of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills on June 18, 2017 in Hartford, Wisconsin (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The U.S. Open returns to Shinnecock Hills for the first time since 2004 and the fifth time in the national championship's history, having previously hosted the second-ever U.S. Open in 1896, as well as the 1986 and 1995 U.S. Opens. The Southampton, N.Y., course will become one of eight venues to host five or more U.S. Opens this year, and it will also become one of four venues to host six or more when the USGA returns in 2026.

As always, the field will be arguably the strongest of any professional golf event there is, but this year will have more juice than ever thanks to the return of Tiger Woods, a three-time U.S. Open winner who will be making his first start in the event since he missed the cut at Chambers Bay in 2015. The last time the Open was held at Shinnecock, Woods finished in a tie for 17th, 14 strokes back of winner Retief Goosen. Woods is in search of his first major championship since his triumphant U.S. Open victory at Torrey Pines in 2008, and his first worldwide victory since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone invitational.

Also in the field is 2017 U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka, who appears ready to defend his title after missing an extended period of time due to injury. In his last two starts, Koepka has tied for 11th at the Players Championship and finished in solo second at the Fort Worth Invitational.

Check back here for first and second round tee times for the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills

