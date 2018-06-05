U.S. Openan hour ago

U.S. Open 2018: Television schedule and live-streaming guide

After a heavily-scrutinized first year at Chambers Bay, FOX's broadcast of the U.S. Open has improved significantly in the two years since. In addition to a ton of live coverage, FOX has incorporated the latest and greatest technology that makes the viewing experience that much more enjoyable.

This year should be one of its best broadcasts yet, as the U.S. Open returns to Shinnecock Hills, one of the iconic venues in the championship's history. FOX plans to air 45 hours of live coverage, starting in the morning and running to the late afternoon for all four rounds. The USGA will also provide live streaming options on its digital platforms. Here's your complete television schedule and live-streaming guide for the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

Television Schedule (all times ET)

Thursday, June 14

FS1 -- 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

FOX -- 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 15

FS1 -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

FOX -- 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 16

FOX -- 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 17

FOX -- 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Live-streaming Schedule for featured groups and featured holes (all times ET)

Thursday, June 14

FOX Sports Go App -- 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

USOpen.com -- 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, June 15

FOX Sports Go App -- 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

USOpen.com -- 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 16

FOX Sports Go App -- 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

USOpen.com -- 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 17

FOX Sports Go App -- 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

USOpen.com -- 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

