U.S. Openan hour ago

U.S. Open 2018: This new local rule in effect at Shinnecock could have saved Phil Mickelson in 2004

By
Phil Mickelson
Jonathan Ferrey/Getty ImagesPhil Mickelson hits out of the bunker on the 17th hole en route to shooting a double bogey on the hole during the final round of the 104th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — Earlier this week Phil Mickelson revealed to Golf Digest that the double bogey on the 17th hole that derailed his chances to win the 2004 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills was due, in part, to a rock that was behind his ball in the greenside bunker.

“I tried to go behind the rock and underneath it, and it took all the spin off [the shot],” said Mickelson, who got on the green with his second shot but then three-putted. “That one thing changed everything. All because of that fricking rock.”

Come this week at Shinnecock, however, players won’t have to worry about such bad breaks. The USGA is implementing a local rule that will allow players to remove stones and small pebbles from bunkers without penalty. Instead of treating them as loose impediments, they’ll be considered movable obstructions.

Thomas Pagel, the USGA’s senior director of rules of golf and amateur status, said stones and pebbles will be considered movable obstructions this week, instead of loose impediments.

“If I’m moving one of those rocks and my ball moves, no penalty,” said Thomas Pagel, USGA senior director of rules of golf and amateur status. “I’m just going to replace my ball and move on.”

Here’s a video with an explanation of how this will work as well.

What Lefty wouldn’t have given for this to be in play 14 years ago.

RELATED: The untold story of Phil Mickelson’s biggest U.S. Open heartbreak

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursU.S. Open 2018: Celebration of Champions proves a f…
Golf News & ToursThe untold story of Phil Mickelson's biggest U.S. O…
Golf News & ToursU.S. Open 2018: Phil Mickelson was low energy, and …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection