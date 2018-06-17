U.S. Open 2018: Despite third-round 77, Dustin Johnson is still the favorite at Shinnecock

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — The conditions late on Saturday afternoon at Shinnecock Hills were brutal for everyone in the final five pairings, with the 10 players shooting a collective 67 over par. But nobody took more of the brunt than Dustin Johnson, who carded a seven-over 77 that included 38 putts, which was particularly alarming considering how well the world No. 1 stroked it over his first two rounds. Yet he's still in prime position to win, sitting in a four-way tie for first at three over for the tournament.

Despite Johnson's Saturday struggles, he remains the tournament favorite, albeit not nearly as massive a favorite as he was after taking a four-shot lead into the weekend. After Friday's second round, Johnson was listed at -150 to win. He's now +250, and his good buddy Brooks Koepka is close behind at +275, according to the BetDSI Sportsbook. It's not too surprising considering Johnson, after beginning his round six over through eight holes, righted the ship and played his final 10 holes in one over, and might have regained the solo lead if not for a three-putt at the 18th's slick green.

While Koepka and Johnson, two past U.S. Open champions, both seem like good bets, the more intriguing odds belong to the other major champions chasing from behind. Justin Rose is +400 to win his second U.S. Open, while Henrik Stenson is +900 to capture his second major championship. The duo will tee off together for the second straight round on Sunday, and will look to apply pressure early. Rose is at four over, with Stenson at five.

Then there's Tony Finau and Daniel Berger, who find themselves in a tie for first with Koepka and Johnson after beginning the third round 11 shots back and tied for 45th. Their moving day 66s in more benign morning conditions weren't enough to inspire oddsmakers, as Finau is +750 and Berger +900. Both are a good value play, but with very little experience going off late in the final round of a major between them, it's hard to fathom them raising the trophy.

Others to watch include Masters champion Patrick Reed, who is listed at +1750. Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Justin Thomas and Branden Grace are +5200. Jim Furyk, a former U.S. Open winner lurking at six over, is listed at +6950.