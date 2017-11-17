U.S. Mid-Amateur champ gets cool, emotional welcome home at the airport

Kelsey Chugg won the biggest tournament of her career on Thursday, capturing the U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur Championship at Champions Golf Club in Houston. When she returned to Utah that night, the 26-year-old got the biggest airport reception of her life.

There were cheers, tears, signs ("Chuggernaut"!) and "Chugg, Chugg, Chugg!" chants. Check it out:

What a special moment. Also pretty special? Chugg's win means she'll tee it up in the 2018 U.S. Women's Open at Shoal Creek.

