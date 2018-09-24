There is a reason why the PGA Tour is overhauling its FedEx Cup playoffs next season, and it's because of Sundays like this. As Tiger Woods charged to his first victory on the PGA Tour since 2013 at the Tour Championship, Justin Rose walked off with the FedEx Cup title despite a closing 73 on Sunday at East Lake Golf Club. It was confusing, and the second straight year we've had split champions, a fact that won't happen under the new system for 2019.
Still, Rose is a deserving FedEx Cup champion, his strong play over the course of the entire season deserving of recognition.
Below is the updated FedEx Cup points list after play at the Tour Championship, showing how everybody shook out after the final PGA Tour event of the 2017-'18. Rest up everyone; the 2018-'19 starts in TWO WEEKS!
Rank (Past Week), Name, Points, FedEx Cup Bonus money
1 (2): Justin Rose, 2260, $10,000,000
2 (20): Tiger Woods, 2219, $3,000,000
3 (1): Bryson DeChambeau, 2188, $2,000,000
4 (4): Dustin Johnson, 2056, $1,500,000
5 (9): Billy Horschel, 1840, $1,000,000
6 (3): Tony Finau, 1732, $800,000
7 (5): Justin Thomas, 1610, $700,000
8 (6): Keegan Bradley, 1253, $600,000
9 (7): Brooks Koepka, 1093, $550,000
10 (8): Bubba Watson, 918, $500,000
11 (11): Webb Simpson, 844, $300,000
12 (10): Cameron Smith, 660, $290,000
13 (27): Hideki Matsuyama, 602, $280,000
13 (17): Rory McIlroy, 602, $270,000
15 (18): Xander Schauffele, 581, $250,000
16 (12): Jason Day, 564, $245,000
17 (23): Rickie Fowler, 512, $240,000
17 (13): Francesco Molinari, 512, $235,000
19 (19): Tommy Fleetwood, 483, $230,000
20 (16): Patrick Cantlay, 453, $225,000
21 (14): Phil Mickelson, 448, $220,000
22 (15): Patrick Reed, 438, $215,000
23 (24): Jon Rahm, 422, $210,000
24 (21): Aaron Wise, 418, $205,000
25 (26): Paul Casey, 403, $200,000
26 (28): Gary Woodland, 385, $195,000
27 (25): Kyle Stanley, 373, $190,000
28 (22): Kevin Na, 336, $185,000
29 (29): Marc Leishman, 284, $180,000
30 (30): Patton Kizzire, 275, $175,000
31: Jordan Spieth, 1,323
32: Emiliano Grillo, 1,270
33: Andrew Putnam, 1,267
34: Chez Reavie, 1,252
35: C.T. Pan, 1,236 36: Adam Hadwin, 1,226
37: Andrew Landry, 1,225
38: Austin Cook, 1,203
39: Pat Perez, 1,190
40: Brandt Snedeker, 1,188
41: Rafa Cabrera Bello, 1,175
42: Byeong Hun An, 1,170
43: Alex Noren, 1,169
44 Chesson Hadley, 1,163
45: Luke List, 1,150
46: Beau Hossler, 1,134
47: Kevin Kisner, 1,132
48: Brian Harman, 1,129
49: Ryan Armour, 1,113
50: Ian Poulter, 1,090
51: Adam Scott, 1,081
52: Jason Kokrak, 1,053
53: Charles Howell III, 1,041
54: Tyrrell Hatton, 1,041
55: Si Woo Kim, 1,026
56: Brendan Steele, 1,015
57: Henrik Stenson, 990
58: Zach Johnson, 981
59: Brian Gay, 949
60: Abraham Ancer, 938
61: Brice Garnett, 933
62: J.J. Spaun, 919
63: Ryan Palmer, 916
64: Peter Uihlein, 911
65: Ted Potter, Jr., 889
66: Chris Kirk, 888
67: Keith Mitchell, 878
68: Scott Piercy, 872
69: Louis Oosthuizen, 847
70: Daniel Berger, 839
71: Ryan Moore, 806
72: Whee Kim, 805
73: Stewart Cink, 775
74: Nick Watney, 760
75: Jimmy Walker, 741
76: Matt Kuchar, 740
77: Kevin Streelman, 724
78: Bronson Burgoon, 718
79: Charley Hoffman, 689
80: Joel Dahmen, 676
81: Michael Kim, 675
82: J.B. Holmes, 668
83: Kevin Chappell, 667
84: James Hahn, 666
85: Jamie Lovemark, 664
86: Brian Stuard, 654
87: Kevin Tway, 643
88: Branden Grace, 634
89: Russell Knox, 629
90: Kelly Kraft, 627
91: Troy Merritt, 616
92: Tom Hoge, 608
93: Scott Stallings, 608
94: Satoshi Kodaira, 600
95: Jhonattan Vegas, 598
96: Russell Henley, 589
97: Danny Lee, 587
98: Ollie Schniederjans, 573
99: Anirban Lahiri, 566
100: Jason Dufner, 557
101: Sam Ryder, 551
102: Trey Mullinax, 550
103: Brandon Harkins, 545
104: Patrick Rodgers, 541
105: Charl Schwartzel, 528
106: Sean O'Hair, 526
107: Harold Varner III, 524
108: Alex Cejka, 524
109: Rory Sabbatini, 521
110: Richy Werenski, 498
111: Sung Kang, 490
112: John Huh, 480
113: Tyler Duncan, 457
114: Seamus Power, 455
115: Martin Laird, 453
116: William McGirt, 449
117: J.T. Poston, 448
118: Vaughn Taylor, 445
119: Grayson Murray, 438
120: Sam Saunders, 437
121: Ryan Blaum, 433
122: Scott Brown, 422
123: Nick Taylor, 420
124: Bud Cauley, 405
125: Harris English, 383
