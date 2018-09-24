There is a reason why the PGA Tour is overhauling its FedEx Cup playoffs next season , and it's because of Sundays like this. As Tiger Woods charged to his first victory on the PGA Tour since 2013 at the Tour Championship, Justin Rose walked off with the FedEx Cup title despite a closing 73 on Sunday at East Lake Golf Club. It was confusing, and the second straight year we've had split champions, a fact that won't happen under the new system for 2019.

Still, Rose is a deserving FedEx Cup champion , his strong play over the course of the entire season deserving of recognition.

Below is the updated FedEx Cup points list after play at the Tour Championship, showing how everybody shook out after the final PGA Tour event of the 2017-'18. Rest up everyone; the 2018-'19 starts in TWO WEEKS!

Rank (Past Week), Name, Points, FedEx Cup Bonus money

1 (2): Justin Rose, 2260, $10,000,000

2 (20): Tiger Woods, 2219, $3,000,000

3 (1): Bryson DeChambeau, 2188, $2,000,000

4 (4): Dustin Johnson, 2056, $1,500,000

5 (9): Billy Horschel, 1840, $1,000,000

6 (3): Tony Finau, 1732, $800,000

7 (5): Justin Thomas, 1610, $700,000

8 (6): Keegan Bradley, 1253, $600,000

9 (7): Brooks Koepka, 1093, $550,000

10 (8): Bubba Watson, 918, $500,000

11 (11): Webb Simpson, 844, $300,000

12 (10): Cameron Smith, 660, $290,000

13 (27): Hideki Matsuyama, 602, $280,000

13 (17): Rory McIlroy, 602, $270,000

15 (18): Xander Schauffele, 581, $250,000

16 (12): Jason Day, 564, $245,000

17 (23): Rickie Fowler, 512, $240,000

17 (13): Francesco Molinari, 512, $235,000

19 (19): Tommy Fleetwood, 483, $230,000

20 (16): Patrick Cantlay, 453, $225,000

21 (14): Phil Mickelson, 448, $220,000

22 (15): Patrick Reed, 438, $215,000

23 (24): Jon Rahm, 422, $210,000

24 (21): Aaron Wise, 418, $205,000

25 (26): Paul Casey, 403, $200,000

26 (28): Gary Woodland, 385, $195,000

27 (25): Kyle Stanley, 373, $190,000

28 (22): Kevin Na, 336, $185,000

29 (29): Marc Leishman, 284, $180,000

30 (30): Patton Kizzire, 275, $175,000

31: Jordan Spieth, 1,323

32: Emiliano Grillo, 1,270

33: Andrew Putnam, 1,267

34: Chez Reavie, 1,252

35: C.T. Pan, 1,236 36: Adam Hadwin, 1,226

37: Andrew Landry, 1,225

38: Austin Cook, 1,203

39: Pat Perez, 1,190

40: Brandt Snedeker, 1,188

41: Rafa Cabrera Bello, 1,175

42: Byeong Hun An, 1,170

43: Alex Noren, 1,169

44 Chesson Hadley, 1,163

45: Luke List, 1,150

46: Beau Hossler, 1,134

47: Kevin Kisner, 1,132

48: Brian Harman, 1,129

49: Ryan Armour, 1,113

50: Ian Poulter, 1,090

51: Adam Scott, 1,081

52: Jason Kokrak, 1,053

53: Charles Howell III, 1,041

54: Tyrrell Hatton, 1,041

55: Si Woo Kim, 1,026

56: Brendan Steele, 1,015

57: Henrik Stenson, 990

58: Zach Johnson, 981

59: Brian Gay, 949

60: Abraham Ancer, 938

61: Brice Garnett, 933

62: J.J. Spaun, 919

63: Ryan Palmer, 916

64: Peter Uihlein, 911

65: Ted Potter, Jr., 889

66: Chris Kirk, 888

67: Keith Mitchell, 878

68: Scott Piercy, 872

69: Louis Oosthuizen, 847

70: Daniel Berger, 839

71: Ryan Moore, 806

72: Whee Kim, 805

73: Stewart Cink, 775

74: Nick Watney, 760

75: Jimmy Walker, 741

76: Matt Kuchar, 740

77: Kevin Streelman, 724

78: Bronson Burgoon, 718

79: Charley Hoffman, 689

80: Joel Dahmen, 676

81: Michael Kim, 675

82: J.B. Holmes, 668

83: Kevin Chappell, 667

84: James Hahn, 666

85: Jamie Lovemark, 664

86: Brian Stuard, 654

87: Kevin Tway, 643

88: Branden Grace, 634

89: Russell Knox, 629

90: Kelly Kraft, 627

91: Troy Merritt, 616

92: Tom Hoge, 608

93: Scott Stallings, 608

94: Satoshi Kodaira, 600

95: Jhonattan Vegas, 598

96: Russell Henley, 589

97: Danny Lee, 587

98: Ollie Schniederjans, 573

99: Anirban Lahiri, 566

100: Jason Dufner, 557

101: Sam Ryder, 551

102: Trey Mullinax, 550

103: Brandon Harkins, 545

104: Patrick Rodgers, 541

105: Charl Schwartzel, 528

106: Sean O'Hair, 526

107: Harold Varner III, 524

108: Alex Cejka, 524

109: Rory Sabbatini, 521

110: Richy Werenski, 498

111: Sung Kang, 490

112: John Huh, 480

113: Tyler Duncan, 457

114: Seamus Power, 455

115: Martin Laird, 453

116: William McGirt, 449

117: J.T. Poston, 448

118: Vaughn Taylor, 445

119: Grayson Murray, 438

120: Sam Saunders, 437

121: Ryan Blaum, 433

122: Scott Brown, 422

123: Nick Taylor, 420

124: Bud Cauley, 405

125: Harris English, 383

