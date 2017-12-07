Trending
Keeping His Word

Ukranian soccer coach dresses up as Zorro after team advances to Champions League knockouts

On Nov. 1, 2017, Paulo Fonseca—manager of Ukranian soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk—made a promise. "If my team reaches the Champions League playoffs," he told reporters, presumably pausing for dramatic effect, "then at the last press conference you'll see me dressed as Zorro." Five weeks later, following Shakhtar's 2-1 victory over a high-flying Manchester City side in the final game of the Champions League group stage, he made good on his word:

Needless to say, Fonseca went from "some guy who manages a Ukranian soccer club" to "instant global legend" in the span of about 20 seconds on Wednesday night, as he strode, black cape billowing, white teeth beaming, to the podium dressed as his childhood hero. The only things missing were the sword and the horse, and probably only because neither fit through the metal detector.

So what will Fonseca do if his team advances to the quarterfinals? He didn't elaborate—there are some still goliaths for Shakhtar to fell before that becomes a concern—but something tells us it will look a little bit like this:

