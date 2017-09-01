UCONN football gets mocked for over-practicing its victory formation during first game

For much of UCONN football's opening game of the 2017-18 NCAA season, it appeared the Huskies would feel the shame of losing to a Division I-AA team. UCONN trailed not-so-mighty Holy Cross 20-7 late in the third quarter on its home field before staging a fourth quarter rally to grab a 27-20 advantage. Now in the lead, and with a chance to run out the clock, the team wasn't taking any chances.

RELATED: 10 college football towns that make for great golf getaways

Quarterback Bryant Shirreffs and center Ryan Crozier got together near the sideline and vigorously practiced their . . . victory formation. Here's a clip of the two working on kneeling out the clock not one, not two, but three times. A clip that is accompanied by a perfect tweet from TV reporter Chris Hassel:

Nailed it. While the college has storied men's and women's basketball programs, UCONN football hasn't had a winning season since 2010 when it won the Big East and went to the Fiesta Bowl. But there's hope with that year's coach, Randy Edsall, returning to the program this season. It may have been an ugly win in his first game back, but at least we know his team is well-coached on one play in particular.

RELATED: Here's where some of college football's top coaches play their golf

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP