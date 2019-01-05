Trending
Oops

Uber driver picks up Melvin Gordon, talks football with Melvin Gordon, has no idea it's Melvin Gordon

By
2 hours ago

While they're usually pretty funny, "Undercover" athlete videos are hardly a new form of content. Modell's has a whole series dedicated to them titled ... wait for it ... "Undercover Associate." Aaron Judge did a great one on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," and former NFL tight end Brent Celek starred in one of the more underrated videos when he pretended to be a Wawa employee. The problem is it's hard to tell if they are ever really genuine and not staged.

That is until the situation arises in real life, like it did with L.A. Chargers running back Melvin Gordon this weekend in Baltimore. Gordon, who is preparing to play the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC Wild Card game on Sunday, hopped into an Uber and began talking football with the driver. Realizing the driver had no idea who Gordon was, the 25-year-old whipped out his phone and started filming an Instagram live, and the results were fantastic. The entire video is well worth your time:

The craziest part is, this dude sounds like a legitimate NFL fan. I understand that not everyone watches sports, which often helps make these "Undercover" videos so great, but this guy clearly follows the league. Well, except for Gordon and the Chargers of course. "Do you play any sports yourself?" Besides being one of the best 30 running backs in NCAA history and instantly becoming a top five back in the NFL, nah, no sports for Melvin. You can bet that Uber driver is going to know who Gordon is on Sunday in Baltimore.

RELATED: NFL scout offers the hottest Antonio Brown take yet, promptly gets roasted

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Oops

Uber driver picks up Melvin Gordon, talks football with Melvin Gordon, has no idea it's Melvin...

2 hours ago
Keep Your Eyes Peeled

Davis Love III offers free BBQ (among other things) for help recovering son's stolen truck

4 hours ago
Say What Now?

Switzerland coach Christian Wohlwend outdid himself with this hilariously questionable quote

5 hours ago
Building A House

LaVar Ball shows off silky jump shot...just kidding he bricked or airballed seven in a row

11 hours ago
Weird News

Burger King bathroom survivor sues after having free lifetime Whopper privileges taken away

January 4, 2019
Chuck Being Chuck

Charles Barkley's latest "guarantee" would bring great joy to Golden State Warriors haters

January 4, 2019
The Great Flagstick Wars

The internet's best reactions to Bryson DeChambeau putting with the pin in

January 4, 2019
Television

Sounds like golf fans are going to need some time to get used to Golf Channel’s new graphics

January 4, 2019
Good Cop, Bad Cop

Golf cop Joel Dahmen now going after the NBA for not enforcing rules

January 4, 2019
WTF?!

Refs make worst non-call in NBA history, get bailed out by James Harden's incredible shot

January 4, 2019
Synergy

Golden Knights have a Topgolf light show now, continue to be the best franchise in sports

January 3, 2019
DJ Being DJ

Dustin Johnson and his caddie spent the entire off-season studying golf's new rules (Kidding!)

January 3, 2019
Random Daggers

Rory McIlroy's jab of Brian Harman is vintage short guy on short guy crime

January 3, 2019
Bozos

NFL scout offers the hottest Antonio Brown take yet, promptly gets roasted

January 3, 2019
Concussion Protocol

High-school basketball player gets absolutely cleaned out by backboard while going for block

January 3, 2019
Football Porn

Nick Saban recalling a play he ran when he was 15 years old is peak football nerdery

January 3, 2019
Athletes

Vijay Singh's savage workouts will make your New Year's resolutions seem lame

January 3, 2019
Stunning Upsets

You can't lose in much more excruciating fashion than Canada did to Finland in the World...

January 3, 2019
Related
The LoopHow'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Mike Vrabel qu…
The LoopTony Romo's play-by-play of a cat running on the fi…
The LoopJosh Gordon, who has massive 12 tattooed on his bac…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection