Bozos

NFL scout offers the hottest Antonio Brown take yet, promptly gets roasted

By
20 minutes ago
Chris Graythen

The critics have been all over Antonio Brown this past week and for good reason. First, Brown sat out the Pittsburgh Steelers' final regular season game with a playoff spot on the line. Then, there were reports he sat out because of a fight with team quarterback Ben Roethlisberger that caused him to demand a trade. And finally, he absolutely butchered Bobby Brown's classic song, "My Prerogative," on the premier of a reality TV show called The Masked Singer. I wish I was making all of this up, especially the last part.

RELATED: This is the greatest NFL parlay bet ever

Brown's refusal to play in Pittsburgh's most important game was selfish, and sadly, there's been a lot of that in the Steel City this year (Thanks, Le'Veon Bell for torpedoing my fantasy football season). But one longtime NFL scout offered the hottest take on the situation yet, which is impressive with everyone from Skip Bayless to Colin Cowherd devoting huge chunks of airtime to AB. Ready for this scorcher? The eight-time Pro Bowler deserved to fall to the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Seriously.

Wow. I hate getting on a guy who has a picture of Whistling Straits as his cover photo, but c'mon, Greg. That's ridiculous. If Antonio Brown were coming out of college today and teams knew they would get the Hall-of-Fame production he's given (837 receptions, 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns in nine seasons), he'd be a lock top-5 pick in the first round. Does Brown come across as a bad teammate of late? Sure. But him going in the sixth round was a BAD mistake by talent evaluators all around and an absolute steal for the Steelers. That is a fact.

Predictably, Twitter wasn't too kind to Greg, either:

Greg lashed back at the many people — literally everyone who saw his tweet — who didn't agree.

Guess that's, um, his prerogative. But he's still completely lost.

RELATED: How'd your NFL team do this week? Our weekly Twitter recap

