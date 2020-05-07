Tour pro rips Vijay Singh for entering Korn Ferry Tour event

On Thursday, the eyebrows of Golf Twitter collectively raised when Ryan French, author of the popular Monday Q Info Twitter account, pointed out that Vijay Singh entered a Korn Ferry Tour event . French obtained a copy of the field list from a player who will also be competing in the event:

To the surprise of no one, social media has not responded in kind. The common take is that Singh, a three-time major champion that has made north of $70 million in his career on the PGA Tour alone, should not be taking a potential paycheck from a player who may need it more, especially given the world's current situation. On the other hand, Singh is one of the most competitive players the game has ever seen. One could argue he's simply looking to get those competitive juices flowing once again. And since he's not eligible for the Charles Schwab Challenge on the PGA Tour that same week, the inaugural Korn Ferry Challenge is his only alternative.

Brady Schnell, a 35-year-old journeyman who has spent much of his career grinding on the Korn Ferry Tour, doesn't see it that way at all. The 2018 Wichita Open winner took to Twitter to call out Singh when he saw the news, and he didn't exactly hold back:

Schnell wasn't done there, later calling him "selfish" and a "complete turd" in two replies:

In another reply, Schnell said "I can promise you I'm not alone," implying that there are other Korn Ferry pros who share his stance but did not express it in the way Schnell did on social media. If any of them do, we doubt it'll be as fiery as some of these tweets.

To be clear, Singh has not actually confirmed he's playing in the event, but given his name is on that list and the fact the event is being held at TPC Sawgrass' Dye Valley Course in Singh's backyard, it's easy to connect the dots.