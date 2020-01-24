Tour pro encourages daily fantasy players to put him in their lineups, is delivering the goods so far

About 99.9 percent of professional athletes do not give a damn about your fantasy team, no matter the sport. Zack Sucher, a 33-year-old journeyman tour pro who finished T-2 at last year's Travelers Championship, considers himself part of the 0.01 percent that does, which, as far as we know, only consists of him and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle .

Prior to making his third career start in the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday, Sucher was scrolling through Twitter and came across a tweet from an account called @dfsTavern, which has a website dedicated to fantasy sports content, including fantasy golf. The tweet was a screenshot of a message from the DraftKings Customer Experience Team, which featured a list of players that had been added to the player pool for PGA Tour contests, and each player's price. Sucher, who got into the Farmers field as an alternate, was on the list, priced at $6,100. He decided to reply with a message to all daily fantasy players out there:

Pretty funny move from Sucher, and a pretty rare one as well. Again, other than Kittle, it's not often a pro athlete alludes to your fantasy team in any fashion but crapping on it . Naturally, people were intrigued, and Sucher continued to mix it up with the daily fantasy community on Wednesday night:

Sucher even asked DraftKings if they could give him a headshot since, ya know, he didn't even have one:

DraftKings obliged, instantly giving Sucher the best headshot of any tour pro on the daily fantasy app:

After all the banter, Sucher had to actually play some golf, and it was not looking good early on. Through three holes on Torrey Pines' South Course he was three over, and everyone that put him in their lineup for the week was already regretting it. But remember, Sucher cares about you. He promptly made back-to-back birdies, then played his remaining 13 holes in two under to finish with a 70. And yes, he made sure everyone knew about it:

Don't sleep on Sucher, who is quickly becoming one of the realest dudes on tour. Those who watched him closely last year at the Travelers might recall that he held a five-shot lead at one point in the third round, only to falter on the 10th, 11th and 12th holes and drop six back. Rather than fade away, he came roaring back on Sunday, shooting a back-nine 30 to finish T-2 and secure the biggest check of his career. It was, as he described it, a "life-changing" week, as he'd been battling injuries and subsequent financial issues in the two seasons prior.

Sucher's honesty that week likely gained him some fans, and he's going to gain a lot more if he continues to perform this week. If DraftKings doesn't slap a logo on his bag by Monday, what are we even doing here?

