Media18 hours ago

Tour Championship TV ratings up a whopping 206 percent thanks to Tiger Woods, establish several records

By
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 23: Tiger Woods celebrates after winning the Tour Championship on September 23, 2018, at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Icon SportswireATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 23: Tiger Woods celebrates after winning the Tour Championship on September 23, 2018, at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tiger Woods' Tour Championship win produced a huge bump in TV ratings for NBC. In the words of the network's Dan Hicks, "Expect anything different?!" Of course, we didn't, but the numbers that came in on Monday were still mighty impressive.

NBC announced the PGA Tour's season finale drew a 5.21 overnight rating, the highest of any non-major championship this year. That number is also up a whopping 206(!) percent over last year's event (1.70) in which Xander Schauffele won and Justin Thomas claimed the FedEx Cup's $10 million bonus. This time, Justin Rose took home the biggest check, but Tiger's tournament win had everyone talking — and apparently, a lot more people watching. As in three times as many people.

RELATED: Our favorite Johnny Millerisms

And the numbers grew as Woods finished off his first win in more than five years and his 80th PGA Tour title overall. The ratings peaked at a 7.19 during the 5:30-6:00 p.m. ET window, which according to NBC, trails only the Masters (11.03) and the PGA Championship (8.28) in 2018. This was also the first Tour Championship appearance for Tiger Woods since 2013.

As for the Tour Championship versus previous PGA Tour season finales, there's no comparison. On record, this year's was the most-watched in the tournament's history, and it's also the most-watched FedEx Cup Playoffs event since the tour's postseason began in 2007.

And keep in mind, the Tour Championship drew these numbers despite going up against an NFL Sunday. Not too shabby.

NBC/Golf Channel will also televise this week's Ryder Cup. Think anyone will be watching?

RELATED: The stat that best explains Tiger Woods' success this year

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursWhy Jordan Spieth is golf's biggest TV draw (not na…
Golf News & ToursCashing In - Golf Digest
Golf News & ToursPGA Tour: Fantasy Fix: BMW Championship - Golf Dige…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection