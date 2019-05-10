Celebrity Golfers5 hours ago

Tony Romo makes highlight-reel eagle, shoots personal-best PGA Tour score on Day 1 of AT&T Byron Nelson

By
Michael Reaves

Tony Romo started strong before mistakes cost him down the stretch. If that sounds like a familiar refrain for the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback on the football field, it still added up to a more-than-respectable performance on the golf course on Thursday.

Romo recorded an opening five-over-par 76 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, but he appeared on his way to shooting something much lower before several late stumbles at Trinity Forest. The NFL on CBS analyst playing as an amateur on a sponsor's exemption birdied the first hole, then really got the Dallas crowd going when he chipped in for eagle on the par-5 seventh to move to two under.

Not bad, huh?

But Romo gave those two shots back two holes later when he snapped a drive into the native area on No. 9 and made a double bogey. Romo remained at even par through 12 holes before another double bogey on No. 13. He also dropped shots on 14, 15, and 17, before ending with a great par on Trinity Forest's difficult 18th.

RELATED: Why Tony Romo is the new King of celebrity golf

A Trinity Forest member, Romo, 39, is making his third PGA Tour start. He previously missed the cut at the past two Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship by a combined 33 shots, most recently in March when he shot rounds of 79 and 80.

Thursday's 76 was Romo's lowest round on the PGA Tour and he beat four players in the field of 154 while tying three others, including former World No. 1 Luke Donald. Sure, it came on his home course and he trails leader Denny McCarthy by 13, but it was still pretty impressive for the retired NFL star.

RELATED: A closer look at Tony Romo's swing

Also of note, Romo comfortably beat the over/under of 78.5 set by Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. So for those who wagered on him to do that, congrats. But to the surprising amount of people who placed bets on him to win at 10,000-to-1 odds, we hope you enjoyed those first seven holes.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursTony Romo accepts third PGA Tour sponsor exemption,…
Golf News & ToursJordan Spieth leads our AT&T Byron Nelson picks (Ob…
Golf News & ToursTony Romo opens with 79 in second PGA Tour start - …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection