Tony Romo makes highlight-reel eagle, shoots personal-best PGA Tour score on Day 1 of AT&T Byron Nelson

Tony Romo started strong before mistakes cost him down the stretch. If that sounds like a familiar refrain for the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback on the football field, it still added up to a more-than-respectable performance on the golf course on Thursday.

Romo recorded an opening five-over-par 76 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, but he appeared on his way to shooting something much lower before several late stumbles at Trinity Forest. The NFL on CBS analyst playing as an amateur on a sponsor's exemption birdied the first hole, then really got the Dallas crowd going when he chipped in for eagle on the par-5 seventh to move to two under.

But Romo gave those two shots back two holes later when he snapped a drive into the native area on No. 9 and made a double bogey. Romo remained at even par through 12 holes before another double bogey on No. 13. He also dropped shots on 14, 15, and 17, before ending with a great par on Trinity Forest's difficult 18th.

A Trinity Forest member, Romo, 39, is making his third PGA Tour start. He previously missed the cut at the past two Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship by a combined 33 shots, most recently in March when he shot rounds of 79 and 80.

Thursday's 76 was Romo's lowest round on the PGA Tour and he beat four players in the field of 154 while tying three others, including former World No. 1 Luke Donald. Sure, it came on his home course and he trails leader Denny McCarthy by 13, but it was still pretty impressive for the retired NFL star.

Also of note, Romo comfortably beat the over/under of 78.5 set by Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. So for those who wagered on him to do that, congrats. But to the surprising amount of people who placed bets on him to win at 10,000-to-1 odds , we hope you enjoyed those first seven holes.

