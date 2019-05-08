Trending
Tony Romo's odds at the AT&T Byron Nelson are the same as John Mellencamp's Oscar chances

Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship - Round Two
Former NFL Player and amateur Tony Romo walks from the 12th tee during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship on March 29, 2019 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

If there was one incontrovertible lesson from “The Office,” (the American version, not that British hot garbage), it’s a teaching from 21st century philosopher/paper accountant Kevin Malone, who once asserted, “If someone gives you 10,000-to-1 odds on anything, you take it.”

With that advice in mind, it would behoove you to ride the Tony Romo train this week.

Romo's in the field at the PGA Tour's AT&T Byron Nelson. It is the former field general's third foray on tour; the 39-year-old made previous starts at the alternate event Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, missing the cut by 16 shots last year and 17 strokes this season, beating just one player, George Riley, in those starts. Even though the Nelson is held at Trinity Forest (Romo's home course) and he'll be playing in front of a partisan crowd of Dallas Cowboys fans, those past results indicate further tough sledding.

So much so that bookmakers have listed Romo at 10,000-to-1 odds. A far cry from tournament favorite Brooks Koepka, who enters Texas at 7-to-1, as well as Michael Kim, who has the second-highest odds in the field at 500-1 (Kim has missed 13 of his past 14 cuts).

Amazingly, according to Jeff Sherman of GolfOdds, six people have placed bets on Romo, including one ticket at $100. Think we have an idea of the only man crazy enough to take that gamble.

Hey, Lada Gaga won an Oscar. What's stopping Cougs from doing the same?

