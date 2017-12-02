Tommy Fleetwood's bad break was so bad it will make you think twice about ever complaining about a bad break again

Tommy Fleetwood said earlier this week that his fiancee is looking for the perfect beach location for their upcoming Bahamas wedding on Tuesday. We're guessing Tommy won't recommend the sandy spot he found during Saturday's round at the Hero World Challenge.

Fleetwood pulled his tee shot on the short par-4 14th, but he couldn't believe where his ball wound up. To say his ball settled in a footprint would be an understatement -- unless you're talking about Bigfoot's footprint. Take a look at this lie that is so bad it will make you think twice about complaining about your next bad break:

Seriously, there are craters on the moon that are smaller than that hole.

We'd like to tell you that Fleetwood still made par, but alas, he couldn't get up and down from the rough after hacking out. Like a true pro, though, he birdied the next hole to stay near the top of the leader board. And having a trophy at Tuesday's ceremony would make his special Bahamas trip even better.

