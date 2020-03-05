Companies are cutting ties with Scott Piercy in wake of the PGA Tour player's social-media controversy.

Earlier this week Piercy shared an Instagram meme with a homophobic slur directed at former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, who is openly gay, after Buttigieg dropped out of the 2020 Democratic presidential race. Piercy also posted a message on QAnon, a far-right conspiracy group that alleges a deep-state organization is attempting to overthrow the United States government, and accuses its detractors of child sex abuse. The FBI has determined QAnon to be a potential source of domestic terrorism.

The messages drew immediate criticism on social media for their hate, ignorance, and bigotry. On Tuesday morning, Piercy posted an apology to his Instagram. "Whenever I post my intent is NEVER to offend. I want to apologize if any of my recent story posts have been offensive. I will do better!" Although the PGA Tour disavowed the remarks — "We were made aware of Scott’s post and are disappointed in the lack of judgement used," the tour said to Golf Digest — Piercy has not received public punishment.

Piercy's sponsors, however, were more direct in their response, with Titleist/FootJoy and J.Lindeberg dropping Piercy from their respective Tour rosters.

“As a global lifestyle brand, we strive to support and show our love and compassion for all demographics around the world,” J.Lindeberg said in a statement on Thursday. “When we choose our ambassadors, we choose individuals we know will represent us well on and off the golf course. The claims from Scott Piercy were unacceptable and far from our views and beliefs. We have since terminated our contract with Mr. Piercy.

“We, J.Lindeberg, as a company do not stand by the statements made by Piercy and we want to make sure our customers, employees, and other ambassadors know we support all communities and have no room for hate or discrimination in our company.”

Though Acushnet, the parent company of Titleist and FootJoy, did not make a public comment on Piercy, he is no longer listed on the Titleist website as a brand ambassadors. An Acushnet representative confirmed to Golf Digest that Piercy was let go on Tuesday.

Piercy is in this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, shooting a one-under 71 Thursday.

Golf Digest's E. Michael Johnson contributed to this report

