Arcadia Bluffs, Michigan

Arcadia Bluffs, Michigan: Oct. 10-Nov. 12
Shoulder-season green fees at Bluffs (above), No. 13 on America's 100 Greatest Public Courses, drop to $90. That compares with $195 in the summer. The new South Course can be played for $75, down from $125 in peak months.

RELATED: More information on Arcadia Bluffs

Cabot Links, Nova Scotia: Oct. 8-Oct. 28
The Cliffs course is the best in all of Canada, and the Links course is No. 5. Resort guests normally pay $245 Canadian to play either one. Visit in October and that drops to $90. Tee off after 2:30 and you'll pay just $60.

Cabot Links 16th hole

The American Club, Wisconsin: Oct. 8-Oct. 21
The famous Straits course asks a heavy $515 in the summer. That dips to $360 in October, caddie included. The resort's three other 18s offer similar shoulder-season discounts. Meadow Valleys, normally $245, goes for $160.

The American Club, Kohler, Wisconsin
Copyright: 2009 Jensen Larson Photography

Turning Stone, New York: Sept. 24-Nov. 30
Atunyote, a former PGA Tour stop, is $200 no matter when you visit this casino resort. But two other fine courses, Kaluhyat and Shenendoah, drop to $95, from $120. Go out among the dew sweepers or after 2 p.m. and they're just $60.

Turning Stone's Kaluhyat Golf Club

The elevated second tee at Turning Stone's Kaluhyat Golf Club.

RELATED: Away Game: Verona, New York

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS

Trending Now
Related
Golf CoursesBest New Course 2015: Cabot Cliffs - Golf Digest
MagazineEditor's Letter: Canada's Briga-dune? - Golf Digest
Golf Courses2017-18 Ranking: Top 30 Courses in Canada - Golf Digest
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection