Trending
Boom, Roasted

Tim Tebow gets roasted by Missouri fan's sign on SEC Network preview show

By
2 hours ago

It's hard to feel bad for Tim Tebow. The man won two National Championships in college, in addition to his Heisman Trophy award, two Maxwell awards and countless other accolades. He even had some (minimal) success in the NFL, winning a playoff game with the Denver Broncos. He's also one of the more genuine athletes you'll ever find, and he's not so bad looking either.

RELATED: Tim Tebow shouts out grandma, leaves her speechless

Despite all that, some people still aren't a fan. Some of the haters are probably bitter SEC fans whose dreams Tebow crushed, and some may not buy in to his whole Jesus-like persona. His NFL career has become a punchline, and his attempt at an MLB career has become a bigger one. Sometimes though, you have to tip your cap to a good joke, even the most simple ones, like this Mizzou fan's sign.

College Gameday is usually the show to watch for the best signs, but this guy's on SEC Nation takes Saturday's round in a knockout. As basic and factual as it gets, and absolutely perfect placement in the camera shot. Poor Tim.

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Boom, Roasted

Tim Tebow gets roasted by Missouri fan's sign on SEC Network preview show

2 hours ago
Touch 'Em All

Washington Nationals center fielder hits inside-the-park grand slam

4 hours ago
Tiger Watch

Tiger Woods spotted in Rafa Nadal's box at U.S. Open, shows his loyalty to the Raiders yet...

16 hours ago
Slip and Slide

Reliving the most mortifying athlete DM fails in Internet history

September 8, 2017
Difference Maker

NextDoor could well be the social media app that saves humanity

September 8, 2017
Defying The Odds

Antonio Cromartie defies odds, has fourth child since vasectomy (and 14th overall)

September 8, 2017
Wait, What?

Roger Goodell, who is the NFL commissioner, says he's "not a football expert"

September 7, 2017
Smooth Operators

World Long Drive champ celebrates in style, thanks his "super hot" wife

September 7, 2017
USA

Justin Thomas has some sweet-looking USA kicks thanks to Michelle Wie

September 7, 2017
Viral Videos

This high school football ref might be faster than Usain Bolt

September 6, 2017
Annoying Football Texts

Football season is here, so we're pestering NFL Network's Ian Rapoport with texts

September 6, 2017
Tour Life

European Tour pro Facetimed for birth of second child because he "was on a good run of form"

September 6, 2017
99 Red Balloons

Thanks to ‘IT’, some creep is tying up red balloons all over this small town

September 6, 2017
Breakpoints and Burgers

We binge ate our way through the most expensive food at the U.S. Open

September 6, 2017
Avid Fans

This Philadelphia 76ers-themed corn maze is a sight to behold

September 6, 2017
Job Security

Most 'Star Wars' directors have been fired by Lucasfilm

September 6, 2017
Avid Golfers

These photos of golfers playing on as an Oregon wildfire rages nearby are absolutely nuts

September 6, 2017
Media

Popular New York sports radio personality Craig Carton arrested by FBI

September 6, 2017
Related
The LoopWashington Nationals center fielder hits inside-the…
The LoopNFL week 1 features some incredibly bad QB matchups…
The LoopA rundown of all the times Boston has been caught c…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection