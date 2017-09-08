Tim Tebow gets roasted by Missouri fan's sign on SEC Network preview show

It's hard to feel bad for Tim Tebow. The man won two National Championships in college, in addition to his Heisman Trophy award, two Maxwell awards and countless other accolades. He even had some (minimal) success in the NFL, winning a playoff game with the Denver Broncos. He's also one of the more genuine athletes you'll ever find, and he's not so bad looking either.

Despite all that, some people still aren't a fan. Some of the haters are probably bitter SEC fans whose dreams Tebow crushed, and some may not buy in to his whole Jesus-like persona. His NFL career has become a punchline, and his attempt at an MLB career has become a bigger one. Sometimes though, you have to tip your cap to a good joke, even the most simple ones, like this Mizzou fan's sign.

College Gameday is usually the show to watch for the best signs, but this guy's on SEC Nation takes Saturday's round in a knockout. As basic and factual as it gets, and absolutely perfect placement in the camera shot. Poor Tim.

