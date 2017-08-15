Trending
Tebowmania

Today in Random Acts of Tim Tebow Kindness: A shout-out to grandma that leaves her speechless

By
2 hours ago

Tim Tebow has a gift. Whether you like him or not, he has the gift of giving all different kinds of people joy.

He brought Florida Gator fans their second and third national titles after going a decade without winning one. He also delivered a Heisman trophy, just the third in school history.

He gave Broncos fans their first playoff victory in six years, and did it in heroic fashion in overtime against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

These are just things he's done on the playing field. If we had the time, we could fill up books of Tebow's random acts of kindness, many of which we've been offered a glimpse of through his minor league baseball career in the New York Mets organization.

Danny Terp, who recently attended one of Tebow's games, captured one of these moments when the QB-turned-outfielder was signing autographs. Terp asked him to give a shoutout to his grandma, who is one of Tebow's biggest fans. Of course, Tebow obliged, and Terp saved the video to show his grandma. What followed is one of the most heartwarming things ever:

If Grandma Margaret's smile isn't the biggest one you've ever seen, I'm not sure what is. Imagine being able to make someone this happy? That's the power of Tebow. We could all use some more Tebow in our lives these days.

RELATED: Watch Tim Tebow hit a golf ball 343 yards (yes, 343 yards)

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Rip City Recreation

Top-100 NBA player Damian Lillard gets his own damn corn maze

16 minutes ago
The Grind

Justin Thomas celebrates with Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen lip-syncs & an #SB2K17 member...

an hour ago
Tebowmania

Today in Random Acts of Tim Tebow Kindness: A shout-out to grandma that leaves her speechless

2 hours ago
College Football

The College Football Fight Song Playoff

2 hours ago
SOCIAL MEDIA

PGA Championship 2017: The Week in Instagrams

21 hours ago
Once In A Lifetime (Probably)

How to watch the 'Great American Eclipse,' or at least know what the hell everyone is...

a day ago
Don't Be That Guy

Even Yankees fans are mocking this video of a stunned Yankees fan after crushing loss to rival...

a day ago
He Shoots, He Scores

Here are two New York Rangers in goofy hockey version of drive-by challenge

a day ago
Viral Videos

IMPORTANT UPDATE: Odell Beckham is still doing Odell Beckham things

August 14, 2017
So Close!

How Rickie Fowler cost one gambler MILLIONS by ruining the greatest golf bet ever

August 14, 2017
Golf shoe of the week

Early look at the navy Air Jordan 13 golf shoes

August 14, 2017
Monday Superlatives

McGregor-Mayweather is both the best and most embarrassing sports spectacle of the year

August 14, 2017
Golfer Problems

PGA Championship 2017: Why Justin Thomas “almost choked” on 17, and it’s not what you think

August 14, 2017
Best dressed golfer of the week

Three style tips you can learn from Justin Thomas, plus one mistake

August 14, 2017
PGA Championship Vibes

Louis Oosthuizen marked his runner-up finish at the PGA Championship with this incredible...

August 13, 2017
Good Calls

PGA Championship 2017: Why Justin Thomas' girlfriend almost wasn't there for his big...

August 13, 2017
Curious Choices

Masters hero Stewart Hagestad throws out first pitch at Dodgers game -- wearing golf shoes

August 13, 2017
PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2017: According to this wild, obscure logic, here's who will win the...

August 13, 2017
Related
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionFix The Chipping Yips
Golf InstructionJim Flick: 'Tie' Your Knee To Your Arm
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection