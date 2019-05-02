Tiger Watchan hour ago

Tiger Woods to visit Donald Trump at the White House next week, according to report

By
World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship - Final Round
Chris CondonTiger Woods poses with Donald Trump after winning the 2013 World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship at TPC Blue Monster at Doral.

The green jacket is going to the White House. And for this public appearance with the coveted coat, we're guessing Tiger Woods will wear something other than gym shorts.

Woods is scheduled to visit with President Donald Trump at the White House next week, as first reported on Wednesday night by The Wall Street Journal. Multiple reports since have the ceremony taking place on Monday. The 15-time major champ accepted the invitation after winning his fifth Masters title last month.

Following that victory, which ended a near 11-year-drought in the majors, President Trump tweeted he had personally congratulated Woods on the win and that he planned to present him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Woods would be the 33rd athlete to receive the honor and the fourth golfer, joining Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, and Charlie Sifford.

The sitting President inviting a champion athlete or team to the White House is a longstanding tradition. However, there have been several to turn down invites from President Trump, including most recently the University of Virginia men's basketball team.

Trump and Woods last played golf together in February. Woods is also designing the golf course at Trump World Golf Club Dubai, which is scheduled to open later this year.

Woods has been laying low since his Masters win. His first public spotting wearing the green jacket came at his Jupiter, Fla., restaurant while wearing sneakers and Oakland Raiders shorts. He didn't enter this week's Wells Fargo Championship, a tournament he usually plays, and likely won't compete again until the PGA Championship (May 16-19) at Bethpage Black.

