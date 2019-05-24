Trending
Tiger Watch

Tiger Woods roasts the guy who placed that $100K bet on him to win the Grand Slam

By
an hour ago
PGA Championship - Preview Day 2
Mike Ehrmann

Outside of Tiger Woods and his inner circle, it's likely that no one was happier about Woods' win at the 2019 Masters than James Adducci. He certainly benefitted financially from the victory more than anyone not named Tiger or Phil Knight.

RELATED: Meet the man who won $1.2 million betting on Tiger at the Masters

Adducci, in case you need a refresher, is the Wisconsin man who won $1.2 million—the size of a regular PGA Tour winner's check—thanks to an $85,000 wager on Woods to win at Augusta National in April. And apparently, Woods knew all about it. While conducting a golf clinic on Friday as part of his annual Tiger Jam in Las Vegas, gave Adducci props for having faith in him to end his nearly 11-year drought in major championships.

"Great bet," Woods quickly says in a video shared on Instagram by someone attending the clinic. Only Woods added a word that was a bit more, um, colorful to the front of that phrase. But moments later, he wasn't quite as bullish on Adducci's follow-up bet, a $100,000 wager on Woods to win all four men's majors in 2019. Have a watch and listen (But heads up on a little NSFW language):

Loading

View on Instagram

"Dumbass for the Grand Slam part, though," Woods says in the clip of the wager with a potential $10 million payment. Burn.

RELATED: Ranking the 17 best musical acts to ever perform at Tiger Jam

Of course, Woods did not complete the Grand Slam. In fact, he didn't come close, missing the cut at last week's PGA Championship.

At least, Adducci is still up more than $1 million on golf bets this year (Well, as far as we know). And Tiger still has two more cracks in 2019 to add to his major title total. Hmm. Did anyone at Tiger Jam ask him if it's a good idea to bet on him next month at Pebble Beach?

RELATED: Our 13 best bets to win the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Tiger Watch

Tiger Woods roasts the guy who placed that $100K bet on him to win the Grand Slam

an hour ago
Tour Life

The Canadian Open will feature a "Caddie Lounge" that might even make PGA Tour pros jealous

7 hours ago
When Sports Attack

Auburn baseball literally throws away SEC Tournament victory

8 hours ago
Signature Moves

Kevin Na shares vintage clip of him walking in a putt at the U.S. Open, and it's spectacular

9 hours ago
NFC North Chug-Off

Matt Stafford shows Aaron Rodgers a proper beer chug, improves awful record against the...

10 hours ago
MLB

Joey Votto channels Alex Noren with odd-looking pre-swing routine, promptly strikes out

10 hours ago
Viral Videos

Klay Thompson's look of disgust after learning Kemba Walker made All-NBA over him is classic

May 23, 2019
18

Peyton Manning torments Andy Roddick with video of him walking nine at Sweetens Cove

May 23, 2019
Enough Is Enough

Gary Thorne just sounds straight up depressed calling the latest Yankees homer

May 23, 2019
Cold Takes

Danny Kanell sends out awful tweet about marijuana, might want to sit the next couple plays...

May 23, 2019
Bash Bros

Lonely Island's new Netflix special reimagines Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire as Bay Area MCs

May 23, 2019
Pros Are Just Like Us! (Sort of)

European Tour pro gets worst lie in bunker ever, probably should have just taken an unplayable

May 23, 2019
LANGUAGE!!!!!

Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill hates the shift more than kids hate broccoli

May 23, 2019
Here We Go

Shockingly, the guy who will wear O.J. Simpson's number for the Bills this season has a take...

May 22, 2019
Innovation

The only way to get to the 14th tee at the Made in Denmark is through a beer tent

May 22, 2019
T-Shirt Game Strong

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera's fire T-shirt at practice is a nod to Harold Varner III's head...

May 22, 2019
But Why?

Why on earth are the St. Louis Blues fans belting out 'Take Me Home, Country Roads'?

May 22, 2019
Gambling

Extremely obscure PGA Championship bet would've netted a six-figure payday for one gambler, to...

May 21, 2019
Related
The LoopWatch: Gambler loses out on more than half a millio…
The LoopProfessional sports gambler smashes one-day Jeopard…
The LoopHow Tiger Woods cost gamblers a LOT of money at the…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection