Tiger Woods reportedly won't play the Sentry Tournament of Champions

By
Farmers Insurance Open - Final Round
Tiger Woods plays his second shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 28, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Tiger Woods will not make his 2019 debut in the Sentry Tournament of Champions next week, Associated Press golf writer Doug Ferguson has reported on Twitter.

Bob Harig of ESPN also reported that Woods would skip the Tournament of Champions, an event he has not played since 2005. Woods qualified for the Tournament of Champions by virtue of his victory in the Tour Championship in September.

He is expected to return to the PGA Tour at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on Jan. 24. Woods, who turns 43 on Sunday, has won the event seven times, most recently in 2013. He also won the U.S. Open there in 2008.

Woods noted at his Hero World Challenge that he might have played too much tournament golf in his comeback season in 2018, including a stretch of seven events in nine weeks.

“The only thing set in stone after this is that I'm playing Genesis [at Riviera Feb. 14-17] and the four majors,” Woods said. “Other than that, we’re still taking a look at what is too much. Seven of the last nine to end my season was too much.”

Woods has never played the Sony Open in Hawaii or what this year is called the Desert Classic (the old Bob Hope Chrysler Classic).

After the Genesis Open, he’ll have decisions to make. The next week is the WGC-Mexico Championship, followed by the Honda Classic near his home in South Florida, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship. It is doubtful he’ll choose to play five weeks in a row.

