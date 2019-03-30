Tiger Woods live blog: Woods, Rory McIlroy facing off in the Round of 16 at the WGC-Match Play

For the first time in each of their careers, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will face off in a match-play format on Saturday at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. It feels like Christmas morning for golf fans who have always wanted to see these two pitted against each other on a regular basis, something we got a glimpse of at last year's Tour Championship. Woods took care of business that day, winning for the 80th time on the PGA Tour alongside McIlroy, who stumbled his way to a final-round 74.

But this time its mano-a-mano, and the oddsmakers are quite high on McIlroy, making him the third biggest favorite in the eight matches in the Round of 16:

That means that "Tiger Woods, underdog," is a sentence that exists, and you can't say that isn't a little enticing. Woods looked quite strong on the back nine on Friday, as he won six of the last eight holes to beat Patrick Cantlay, providing some fireworks along the way . But there is a reason McIlroy is such a big favorite, as the Northern Irishman has looked unbeatable this week at Austin Country Club. He's lost just three holes in his three matches, none of which reached the 17th hole.

In other words, this match has some potential to be a fun one, and it's safe to say all eyes will be on Rory and Tiger even with seven other matches being played. And to think, all of it wouldn't be possible without Aaron Wise. We really all owe that kid one.

For all the latest updates from Rory v. Tiger, keep it right here on golfdigest.com.

9:45 a.m.: McIlroy's drive finds a bunker at No. 2, so Woods decides to lay back with a 3-wood. It backfires, as he hits a wipey fade well short and right of the fairway into the rough. Going to be a long second shot in.

9:41 a.m.: Woods birdie putt never had much of a chance, but he makes his par. McIlroy then scares the hole with his 24-footer, but just misses the left edge. All square through one.

9:38 a.m.: Tiger's wedge shot takes a bad kick off a mound just in front of the green and it sends the ball skidding past the hole about 25 feet. McIlroy is a little long as well, though he's inside of Woods.

9:32 a.m.: If their drives are any indication, this match is going to be off the chain. McIlroy tees off first and absolutely laces a driver 340 yards down the middle, then Tiger follows and does the same, edging the young buck by two yards. Let's get it on!

9:30 a.m.: HERE. WE. GO. In case you're not pumped enough, this old Nike commercial should do the trick:

Forgot about how good that ad was, probably because we all thought Tiger's career was over a few years after this was made. Not the case anymore!