Random Daggers2 hours ago

Lee Westwood tweaks Jim Furyk for not making Kevin Kisner a Ryder Cup captain's pick

By
Kevin Kisner shakes hands with Li Haotong after defeating him 6&5 during the fourth round of the WGC-Dell Match Play.
Darren CarrollKevin Kisner shakes hands with Li Haotong after defeating him 6&5 during the fourth round of the WGC-Dell Match Play.

Lee Westwood was kind enough to offer a suggestion on how to improve Team USA's Ryder Cup chances. It just came way, way too late.

RELATED: What went wrong for Jim Furyk's squad at the Ryder Cup

Exactly six months after Europe's latest conquest in the biennial event, Westwood, an assistant captain in Paris, took to Twitter to tweak Jim Furyk for not making Kevin Kisner one of his four captain's picks. Despite the delayed timing, Westwood's tweet wasn't totally out of the blue as it came moments after Kisner's 6-and-5 win over HaoTong Li to advance to the quarterfinals of the WGC-Dell Match Play.

Westwood, who was eliminated from the event in group play on Friday, was alluding to Kisner's accurate driving, which would have come in handy on the tight layout featuring penal rough. The course setup was an important factor in Europe's 17.5 to 10.5 victory.

Kisner was certainly on Furyk's short list, but he ultimately wound up selecting Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Tony Finau to fill out the 12-man team. Those four players wound up combining for a dreadful record of two wins and 10 losses with Finau, the final pick, being the only one of the four to earn points.

RELATED: A closer look at Kevin Kisner's swing

In contrast, Thomas Bjorn's captain's picks (Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey, and Ian Poulter) went 9-4-1. Perhaps, not surprisingly, Garcia, Stenson and Casey advanced to the knockout stage this week at Austin Country Club with Poulter nearly moving on before being vanquished in a group play playoff. . . by? You guessed it, Kevin Kisner.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursBubba Watson dominates final match against Kevin Ki…
Golf News & ToursLuke List putting with wedge after bending his putt…
Golf News & ToursPGA Championship 2017: The winners & losers from Da…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection