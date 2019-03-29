Tiger Woods live blog: Tiger needs a win (and some help) if he wants to advance to the Round of 16

After getting off to an ideal start with a win on Wednesday at the WGC-Match Play, Tiger Woods lost his second match to Brandt Snedeker on Thursday, though he certainly put up a good fight . But it wasn't enough, and now Woods is in need of a victory over Patrick Cantlay on Friday and in need of some serious help from Aaron Wise.

Because Snedeker and Cantlay halved their match on Wednesday, then each won their matches on Thursday, they are each at 1-0-1, and that half point is crucial. Even if Woods can beat Cantlay, he would still get knocked out if Snedeker beats Wise on Friday because Sneds' record of 2-0-1 would be better than Woods' record of 2-1-0 thanks to the half point Sneds earned on Wednesday. If Wise can beat Snedeker and Woods beats Cantlay, Tiger is in.

Of course, Cantlay would like to advance as well, and a win for him would put him at 2-0-1, at least guaranteeing himself a spot in a playoff with Snedeker were he to beat Wise. If Cantlay wins and Snedeker loses or halves his match with Wise, Cantlay is in. For things to get really nuts, a Tiger win and a Snedeker halve would set up a playoff with Tiger and Sneds.

Got all that?

You've got to really love the simplicity of the Match Play, am I right? Cripes.

Anyway, Woods goes off at 11:15 a.m. ET at Austin Country Club against Cantlay. Keep it right here for all the important updates from their match, as well as Snedeker and Wise's match, which will go off at 11:26 a.m.

(All times ET)

11:43 a.m.: Back at No. 1, Aaron Wise wins with a par to go 1 up over Snedeker. Looooooong way to go, but if you're rooting for Tiger to make the weekend, this is a dream start.

11:42 a.m.: Tiger clips a perfect chip just a few feet past the hole, marks it, and then Cantlay's putt rolls a few feet by to nervy range. Woods holes his par putt and Cantlay follows with a make of his own. No blood.

11:37 a.m.: Tiger's drive at No. 2 missed the fairway and ended up on a mound, leaving him with a baseball stance. He hit a beautiful sling draw that got knocked down by the wind, but he's still in a good spot just short of the green. Cantlay's drive was perfect, but his approach was a little long, though it still came to rest on the green and he'll have less than 30 feet for birdie.

11:26 a.m.: From 65 feet, Cantlay misses his birdie putt and leaves himself with an eight-footer for par. Tiger goes next and nestles his 45 footer to tap-in range and Cantlay gives him the par. Then, Cantlay misses his par left of the hole, giving Woods a 1 up lead through one. Can't ask for a better start than that if you're Tiger.

Up ahead, the winner-take-all match between Jim Furyk and Henrik Stenson is looking over already. Obviously, there are a ton of holes to play, but Stenson has gone 3 up through four holes thanks to back-to-back birdies.

The Iceman is throwing DARTS.

11:22 a.m.: Cantlay's ball ended up in a good spot, leaving him with a shot he could play low and run up to the green, which he did. He'll have about a mile left for birdie though, but Woods' isn't much closer after hitting his 106-yard approach shot well short of the pin. Looks like barring a bomb of a putt, this one will likely be halved with pars.

11:15 a.m.: Okay, time to just play golf and forget about all the scenarios for a little while. Woods rips a drive down the left side that gets a really fortunate kick off a mound left of the fairway and rolls into the fairway. Cantlay follows with a bad miss right of the gallery and into the trees. Advantage: Tiger.

11:01 a.m.: In case my rambling second paragraph didn't cover it all or it just confused the hell out of you, this tweet from Tiger Tracker should help:

I officially have a headache.