Tiger Woods listed among Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2019

It's not quite as illustrious as the Presidential Medal of Freedom , but Tiger Woods' latest honor for winning the 2019 Masters ranks him with distinguished company.

On Wednesday, Woods was announced as a Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2019 recipient.

Woods, whose victory at Augusta National has resonated outside the sport, was listed under the category of "Titans." Entertainer Justin Timberlake, who has plenty of ties to golf, had the honor of writing up Woods' profile:

Last year, Tiger Woods and I spent time together, just the two of us, talking about being fathers. We discussed how we want our children to see us and how you balance your dedication to them with competitive drive. I told him about how my son, who just turned 4, has started to realize what I do. We bonded over the fact that we wanted our children to watch us at our best. Tiger told me that he hoped his children, who are 11 and 10, would one day see him win a major.

On April 14 in Augusta, Ga., they did just that when Tiger won his 15th career major—and first in 11 years—capping arguably the greatest comeback in sports history. What a dream come true. For Tiger. For all of us.

Over the past few years, Tiger rehabbed rigorously from all the surgeries, and returned to the top of the game. While pundits doubted he’d ever win again, Tiger’s commitment never wavered. The thing we don’t always appreciate is the patience. Tiger spent countless hours in the gym, and on the golf course, with a singular goal in mind. All the work he did when people weren’t watching allowed him to hug his children on the same hallowed ground he hugged his father 22 years ago, amid all the adulation, a Masters champion once again.

LeBron James, Naomi Osaka, Alex Morgan and Mohamed Salah were other athletes featured on the list, while world figures like Pope Francis, President Trump, Michelle Obama, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson also made the ranking. Which, hey, a fifth green jacket is cool and all. But making a highly-subjective group featuring both the Pope and the Rock? That, my friends, is a story.

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS