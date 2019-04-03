Tiger Woods, Gil Hanse announced as architects of two planned Hawaiian golf courses

Tiger Woods is currently busy prepping for next week's Masters, but he'll also have his hands full with a major project in the near future. The 14-time major champ and Gil Hanse were announced as the architects of two upcoming Hawaiian golf courses by Pacific Golf Links on Wednesday.

Woods will design the North Course at Oahu's Mākaha Valley Resort, while Hanse will handle the property's South Course. No timing on either course's opening was provided.

“At TGR Design, we focus on finding spectacular locations to design distinct and memorable golf courses," Woods said in a press release. "The Mākaha Valley on the west coast of Oahu is truly one of these unique and special locations. The cathedral-like setting of the property is framed with big ocean views to the west and towering mountains to the east. We are designing a golf course that will take advantage of this spectacular setting yet still be fun and playable for golfers of all abilities.”

Already arguably golf's all-time greatest player, Woods has been building a nice résumé as a golf course designer . Among his projects, Bluejack National was recently named to Golf Digest's America's Second 100 Greatest Golf Courses and his first public golf course in the U.S., Payne's Valley at Big Cedar Lodge, is set to open this year. Woods is also overseeing the highly-anticipated renovation of Jackson Park and South Shore golf courses in Chicago.

Hanse was selected to design the Rio Olympics course for the 2016 Summer Games. His other works include the Black Course at Streamsong Resort and a recent redesign to Pinehurst No. 4, a course that will host the first part of this summer's 36-hole U.S. Amateur final .

The Pacific Links network of affiliated and reciprocal clubs includes more than 400 properties located in 37 countries around the world.

