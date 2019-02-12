News & Tours21 hours ago

Tiger Woods' Genesis Open to receive elevated tour status in 2020, according to report

Farmers Insurance Open - Final Round
The Los Angeles Open was already one of the premier events on the PGA Tour schedule when Tiger Woods and his foundation took the reins as tournament host in 2016. But, according to an ESPN report, the competition—now known as the Genesis Open—is set for bigger things next season.

ESPN's Bob Harig writes that the annual stop at Riviera C.C. will receive elevated PGA Tour status for 2020. That designation translates to the winner receiving a three-year tour exemption, a higher tournament purse and a reduced field, from 144 players this year to 120 next winter.

For context, that is a set-up similar to Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Invitational and Jack Nicklaus's Memorial Tournament.

Though he has never won the event, the tournament does hold special meaning for Woods. The 1992 L.A. Open served as Woods' PGA Tour debut, in the field as a 16-year-old amateur. The TGR Foundation's headquarters is located 40 miles away in Anaheim.

Harig reports the official announcement will come on Wednesday afternoon, when Woods is scheduled to address the media. Woods will be making his 13th appearance at the tournament, and will play with Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy in the event's opening rounds.

