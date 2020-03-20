Tiger Woods' foundation offers help to students during coronavirus quarantine

Schools, universities and educational centers across the world have shuttered its doors during the coronavirus pandemic, keeping millions of children at home. Parents and guardians are trying to adapt to plans from their respective school districts, but not all students are receiving proper academic guidance during the crisis.

Which is why Tiger Woods' TGR Foundation, in partnership with Discovery Education. announced it is offering no-cost lessons, classes, programs and resources through its digital platform.

According to the TGR Foundation, the goal is to "help parents-turned-educators and education professionals alike keep students engaged until schools are back in session and beyond."

"Lessons engage participants in relevant disciplines and related 21st-century careers, with content ranging from animal ancestry and life science to astronomy, engineering, video game design and more," reads a TGR statement. "Developed in partnership with Discovery Education, TGR EDU: Explore digitizes hands-on, project-based experiences and lesson plans allowing students to explore their interests while providing fresh lessons and strategies for educators, parents and caregivers to implement at home. Through our science, technology, engineering, math (STEM) and college-access curricula online, learning can continue on their own time and terms.

"With an array of student-driven digital experiences, lesson plans, webinars and training videos, 6-12th grade students, parents and educators can amplify their current activities while exploring new STEM subjects and techniques."

Along with this age range, TGR Foundation is offering help to students preparing to journey to college, as well as blueprints for families on navigating the financial obligations that come with it.

Tiger Woods created his foundation in 1996 with his father, Earl, but following the events of 9/11, transitioned the focus of his organization from golf to academics. More than 165,000 children have been served through the foundation’s educational-based ventures, with more than $150 million in donations facilitating educational programs.

To utilize the TGR Foundation's tools, visit the TGR EDU: Explore website by clicking here .