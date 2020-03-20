Coronavirus Update2 hours ago

Tiger Woods' foundation offers help to students during coronavirus quarantine

By
Genesis Invitational - Final Round
David Cannon/Getty ImagesTiger Woods lines up a putt on the par 4, 12th hole during the final round of the Genesis Invitational.

Schools, universities and educational centers across the world have shuttered its doors during the coronavirus pandemic, keeping millions of children at home. Parents and guardians are trying to adapt to plans from their respective school districts, but not all students are receiving proper academic guidance during the crisis.

Which is why Tiger Woods' TGR Foundation, in partnership with Discovery Education. announced it is offering no-cost lessons, classes, programs and resources through its digital platform.

According to the TGR Foundation, the goal is to "help parents-turned-educators and education professionals  alike  keep students engaged until schools are back in session and beyond."

"Lessons engage participants in relevant disciplines and related 21st-century careers, with content ranging from animal ancestry and life science to astronomy, engineering, video game design and more," reads a TGR statement. "Developed  in partnership with Discovery Education, TGR EDU: Explore  digitizes hands-on, project-based experiences and lesson plans allowing students to explore their interests while providing fresh lessons and strategies for  educators, parents and caregivers to implement at home.  Through our science, technology, engineering, math (STEM) and college-access curricula online,  learning  can continue on  their own time and terms.

"With an array of student-driven digital experiences, lesson plans, webinars and training videos, 6-12th  grade  students, parents and educators can amplify their current  activities while exploring new STEM  subjects and techniques."

Along with this age range, TGR Foundation is offering help to students preparing to journey to college, as well as blueprints for families on navigating the financial obligations that come with it.

Tiger Woods created his foundation in 1996 with his father, Earl, but following the events of 9/11, transitioned the focus of his organization from golf to academics. More than 165,000 children have been served through the foundation’s educational-based ventures, with more than $150 million in donations facilitating educational programs.

To utilize the TGR Foundation's tools, visit the TGR EDU: Explore website by clicking here.

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursWhat it was like to spend a (surreal) last few hour…
Golf News & ToursHow some golf companies are stepping up to help wit…
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods' foundation offers help to students dur…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved