Tiger Woods' ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, puts Palm Beach property on market for $50 MILLION

OK, so we exaggerated just a tad on the price tag. Tiger Woods' ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, has put her North Palm Beach property on the market for a mere $49.5 million. Excuse us, but whatever sneaky real estate trick that's being employed here isn't working. The spread may as well be listed for $50 million, because we're pretty sure whoever winds up buying it isn't the type of person to quibble over a measly 500Gs.

Anyway, the Wall Street Journal reported the spectacular listing on Monday. And here are some of the eye-popping numbers associated with it:

25,878: Square footage

200: Feet of "direct ocean frontage"

11: Total acres of property

18: Total number of bathrooms (3 are only "half")

49.5: Again, the price in millions of dollars

1: Number of guest houses that are way better than your real house

Here are a couple photos of the main residence that was custom-built in 2014, courtesy of Lifestyle Production Group/Sotheby's International Realty:

And if you're a golfer, the best part of the property is the location -- a gated community next to the famed Seminole Golf Club. No wonder Elin is asking for so much.

Sadly, Tiger and Elin, who have two children together, got divorced in 2010. But Elin has been quite productive since, earning a bachelor's degree in psychology from Rollins College in 2014 , and her spokesperson told WSJ, she's on track to earn another degree in May.

The former model also might be pretty good at flipping houses. Considering she bought this property for only $12.4 million in 2012, she's about to make a pretty penny on this transaction -- regardless of the exact final price.

