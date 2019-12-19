Tiger Woods couldn't play on Day 3 at the Presidents Cup because his body was acting up, according to Fred Couples

When Tiger Woods sat himself out in both Saturday sessions at the Presidents Cup, the 15-time major winner said he was simply doing what was best for the team. Given the Americans were facing a four-point deficit, and that Woods was one of the lone sparks for the United States through the first two days, it seemed like a counterintuitive move, leading some to wonder how Woods' physicality was holding up. Woods responded in the affirmative: He was feeling fine.

Only Woods wasn't, according to Fred Couples.

Speaking on SiriusXM earlier this week, Couples—who served as an assistant at last week's event—said Tiger, while not injured, couldn't get his body to cooperate on Day 3.

“At about 10 o'clock he said, ‘Guys, my body is not going to let me go,'” Couples said. “I’m not going to play this afternoon.’ Of course, [Steve] Stricker hopped on and said, ‘Tiger, please, can you go in right now and get loose and warm?’ He said, ‘Strick, I can’t do it.’

"Zach [Johnson] said, ‘Tiger, are you sure, you sure?’ And [Woods] said, ‘I believe in the team,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, so do I, but I believe that you need to be playing Saturday afternoon.'"

Couples continued that there was "a 10-minute gasp" after Woods' admission, but then they regrouped to piece together an afternoon squad.

While not the original game plan, it was one that proved providential. The Americans won three of four afternoon points, while Woods, with a day of rest, won his Sunday singles match 3&2, as the United States pulled off the comeback victory.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS