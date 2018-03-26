News & Tours3 hours ago

Tiger Woods adds first summer event to his 2018 schedule

Tiger Woods
Although the build-up to the Masters has golf's full attention, there's still an entire season to be played after the green jacket is awarded. A sentiment instilled on Monday when Tiger Woods announced he's committed to play in the National, a tournament that benefits his foundation, this summer.

“I am really looking forward to being back in the D.C. area this summer playing in The National,” Woods said in a statement on his website. “As a two-time champion of this event benefiting my foundation, The National has always been a special event for me.”

Formerly the AT&T and Quicken Loans National, Woods hasn't competed in the event since 2015. This year's tournament will be hosted at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

The announcement comes as the National faces an uncertain future. This year's event is without sponsor after Quicken Loans did not renew its support, and without financial backing there's a chance the tournament is eliminated when the revamped 2019 PGA Tour schedule is released.

Woods will make his next start at Augusta National. In his final Masters tune-up, the 42-year-old Woods posted a T-5 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

