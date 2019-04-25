Tiger Woods' 2019 Masters win has inspired quite a collection of artwork

Vincent van Gogh famously said, "I dream my painting and I paint my dream." And in the past two weeks since Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters , it seems plenty of fans are taking this opportunity to paint (or draw) their golf dreams.

Woods' long-awaited fifth win at Augusta National capped one of the most remarkable comebacks in sports history. It has also inspired quite a collection of artwork. In recent days, a number of Tiger-related masterpieces have been shared on Reddit and social media. Here's a sampling:

Beautiful work, everyone. We've come a long way from artists painting murals of Tiger's mugshot . . .

