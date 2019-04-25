Trending
Art Imitating Life

Tiger Woods' 2019 Masters win has inspired quite a collection of artwork

By
4 hours ago

Vincent van Gogh famously said, "I dream my painting and I paint my dream." And in the past two weeks since Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters, it seems plenty of fans are taking this opportunity to paint (or draw) their golf dreams.

RELATED: This Tiger Woods vanity license plate needs updating

Woods' long-awaited fifth win at Augusta National capped one of the most remarkable comebacks in sports history. It has also inspired quite a collection of artwork. In recent days, a number of Tiger-related masterpieces have been shared on Reddit and social media. Here's a sampling:

Beautiful work, everyone. We've come a long way from artists painting murals of Tiger's mugshot. . .

RELATED: An artist's improbable journey from a jail cell to Amen Corner

