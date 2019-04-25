Tiger Woods' 2019 Masters win has inspired quite a collection of artwork

Vincent van Gogh famously said, "I dream my painting and I paint my dream." And in the past two weeks since Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters, it seems plenty of fans are taking this opportunity to paint (or draw) their golf dreams.
Woods' long-awaited fifth win at Augusta National capped one of the most remarkable comebacks in sports history. It has also inspired quite a collection of artwork. In recent days, a number of Tiger-related masterpieces have been shared on Reddit and social media. Here's a sampling:
https://twitter.com/reebeccathomson/status/1120730232716234752
Beautiful work, everyone. We've come a long way from artists painting murals of Tiger's mugshot. . .
