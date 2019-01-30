Trending
Tough Guys

Three-time PGA Tour winner risks frostbite to hit shot in minus 45-degree wind chill

By
5 hours ago

No matter where golf has taken him, Jerry Kelly has always repped his native Wisconsin. The three-time PGA Tour winner still lives in the Cheese State, is buds with Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers, and, despite playing collegiately at the University of Hartford, bleeds red for his beloved Badgers. Then again, it's possible the 52-year-old actually has ice running through his veins after what he did on Wednesday morning.

RELATED: Watch Jerry Kelly makes one of the craziest eagles you'll ever see

In the midst of the polar vortex that has made much of the country hostages in their homes, Kelly stepped outside to hit a golf shot in minus-45-degree wind chill conditions. And he did it wearing shorts and short sleeves. Check it out:

That looked like a pure strike off the ice—like Kelly's days as an All-City hockey selection at Madison East High. We just hope he's OK. Even tough hockey guys aren't immune from frostbite.

Kelly, also a three-time winner on the senior circuit, will be back in action next week when the PGA Tour Champions season resumes. And he should be a lot more comfortable swinging his clubs in Florida. We think.

PODCAST: Jerry Kelly on being a PGA Tour underdog & hanging with Aaron Rodgers

