Watch Jerry Kelly make the most preposterous eagle of his 2019 season (if not potentially his entire career)

Jerry Kelly has gotten some good breaks in his professional golf career. We say that obviously not having seen every shot he's ever hit. But you don’t earn $28.9 million on the PGA Tour and $3.3 million on the PGA Tour Champions without a friendly kick here, or lucky bounce there, or man-I-didn’t-deserve-that-but-I’ll-take-it ricochet every once in a while.

Yet at the risk of setting off the “that just might be the greatest break Jerry Kelly has ever gotten … OF ALL-TIME!!!” hyperbole grenade, well, check out what the 52-year-old did on the seventh hole during Saturday's final round of PGA Tour Champions season-opener, the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

Come on … say it with us.

You know you want to.

We won’t tell anyone you did.

OK, on the count of three.

1 … 2 … 3 …

“That just might be the greatest break Jerry Kelly has ever gotten … OF ALL-TIME!!!”

It's going to be too little, too late for Kelly in Hawaii ... he's still a few strokes back of the leaders with only a handful of holes remaining. But it's something that Kelly will likely gain plenty of good mileage on when he tells the story of how he made that "routine" eagle back to start his 2019 season.

