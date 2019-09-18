Thorbjorn Olesen to remain suspended until sexual assault case ends; trial date set for May

Thorbjorn Olesen won't be playing on the European Tour anytime soon.

In late August , Olesen plead not guilty to sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft, and common assault at Uxbridge Magistrates Court outside London. The Ryder Cupper, who has been granted unconditional bail, appeared again in court on Wednesday—the day before the European Tour's flagship event, the BMW Championship— in relation to the charges. A plea hearing is due to be held on Dec. 13, with a provisional trial date set for May 11, 2020. The trial is expected to last five days.

In a statement following the arrest, the European Tour announced that Olesen would not be allowed to play until the outcome of his trial. On Wednesday, the tour said Olesen will remain on sabbatical.

"Thorbjorn Olesen remains suspended from the European Tour while the case continues," a tour spokesperson said.

According to the Independent and the Sun, Olesen—a five-time European Tour winner—was arrested for allegedly molested a woman who was asleep on a flight from Memphis to London following the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Olesen, 29, then argued with other passengers on the flight, according to published reports, causing fellow European Tour pro Ian Poulter, who was also on the plane, to intervene.

But when Poulter fell asleep, Olesen's inappropriate behavior allegedly continued, according to reports, which included yelling at crew members and urinating in an aisle. Police were waiting for Olesen upon the plane's arrival at Heathrow Airport.

