News

Report: Ryder Cupper Thorbjorn Olesen pleads not guilty to sexual assault

By
2018 Ryder Cup - Singles Matches
Thorbjorn Olesen plead not guilty to sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft, and common assault on Wednesday at Uxbridge Magistrates Court, according to Sky Sports.

According to the Independent and the Sun, Olesen—a five-time European Tour winner and member of the 2018 Ryder Cup team—allegedly molested a woman who was asleep on a ride from Memphis to London following the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Olesen, 29, then argued with other passengers on the flight, causing fellow European tour pro Ian Poulter, who was also on the plane, to intervene.

But when Poulter fell asleep, Olesen's inappropriate behavior allegedly continued, which included yelling at crew members and urinating in an aisle. Police were waiting for Olesen upon the plane's arrival at Heathrow Airport, where he was promptly arrested.

Olesen's case will be heard by a jury beginning on September 18, a day before the European Tour's flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, begins.

In a statement on Aug. 6, the European Tour announced that Olesen will not be allowed to play until the outcome of his trial.

"As it remains a pending case, we currently have no further comments," the tour said.

