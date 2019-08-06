News3 hours ago

Thorbjorn Olesen suspended by European Tour amid sexual assault investigation

Thorbjorn Olesen, who was arrested and charged with sexual assault on an airplane last week, has been suspended from the European Tour.

In a statement on Tuesday, the circuit announced that Olesen will not be allowed to play until the outcome of his trial.

"As it remains a pending case, we currently have no further comments," the tour said in a statement.

Olesen is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 21 on charges of sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault, according to Metropolitan Police in London.

According to the Independent and the Sun, Olesen—a five-time European Tour winner and member of the 2018 Ryder Cup team—allegedly molested a woman who was asleep on a ride from Memphis to London. Olesen, 29, then argued with other passengers on the flight, causing fellow European tour pro Ian Poulter, who was also on the plane, to intervene.

But when Poulter fell asleep, Olesen's inappropriate behavior allegedly continued, which included yelling at crew members and urinating in an aisle. Police were waiting for Olesen upon the plane's arrival at Heathrow Airport, where he was promptly arrested.

Olesen's lawyer said the Danish golfer is cooperating with authorities.

