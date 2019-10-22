Trending
This video of Kirk Cousins voice cracking is the most Kirk Cousins thing ever

After getting smacked around by the Chicago Bears, Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings appeared destined for another season that would end before January. Cousins was written off, understandable given the rest of their schedule, which featured a lot opponents with winning records. If you know anything about Cousins, beating winning teams is not his strong suit.

But Cousins has responded in a big way, leading Minnesota to three straight victories, two of them coming on the road. In all three games, Cousins has thrown for 300-plus yards, completed over 70-percent of his passes, thrown for two or more touchdowns and had a rating over 138.4 or better. He's also just thrown one pick in his last five outings.

For the most part, his play has quieted the haters and losers, of which there are many. But even when he plays well, Cousins still manages to be the butt of the joke. Following a 42-30 win over the Detroit Lions, Cousins broke it down in the locker room, gathering his troops for a simple "Vikes on 3, 1-2-3 VIKES" yell. Unfortunately, Kirk's voice cracked, and the combination of that and his pasty white shirtless body made for quite an image, which turned into some great #content:

Poor Kirk. Hey, it happens to the best of 'em. Just an unfortunate, emasculating moment that we've all been through. Surely, Cousins will continue to play well and have no bad games and this clip will never resurface again the rest of the year. Nope. No way. That's never happened to Cousins.

RELATED: This unearthed Kirk Cousins gender reveal is a tough look for the QB

