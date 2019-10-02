This unearthed Kirk Cousins gender reveal is a microcosm of his terrible season thus far

It has been a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad season for Kirk Cousins, but as rough as it has all been, his throw as part of a 2017 gender reveal—recently unearthed by Internet sleuths , because when it rains it pours—might be the low point of his quarterbacking. Yes, even worse that his supremely subpar game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The art of gender reveals is a bit old hat now, as each and every one feels more forced and corny than the one before it, but this one is critical to dissect Cousins' throwing mechanics and accuracy.

Just take a look at the Vikings' $84 million man's form, which is downright abominable.

You can tell at first glance that this throw is going low. This is a very unprofessional stance from a professional football player. It's no wonder the Washington Redskins never gave him that max contract.

This fiasco brings to mind is a 2009 "Sports Science" segment with Drew Brees in which the New Orleans Saints quarterback hits the dead center of an official Olympic archery target 10 out of 10 times. It's astounding and the opposite of what Cousins is attempting in the above clip.

I'm not expecting Cousins to reach these lofty heights, but with this excavated reveal video and his play as of late, it's possible that he might accidentally throw the ball in the opposite direction when aiming for a Bull's Eye.

The important question now might not be, can you win a Super Bowl with Kirk Cousins at QB? I think what we need to ask ourselves is, can you survive a gender reveal with Kirk Cousins at QB?