This throwback video of Lawrence Taylor scaring the crap out of a photographer is the scariest (and funniest) thing you'll see today

For the first time since January 1, 2017 (the day before the infamous boat picture ), things are looking up for the New York Giants. It's only one game, yes, but they do appear to have their quarterback of the future. And even though they lost Saquon Barkley for the season, it's not like they were winning the Super Bowl with him anyway. The rest of this year is about the development of Daniel Jones, so Barkley can take all the time he needs to return to full health.

That said, the defense is still atrocious. No matter how well Jones plays and how much promise he shows the rest of 2019, the defense will continue to kill them on a weekly basis. They need help virtually everywhere, and it's going to take more than one draft pick or big free agent signing in the offseason to make the entire unit respectable. You know who they need? Lawrence Taylor in his prime. Then they'd be just fine.

Speaking of Lawrence Taylor, I just wrote two filler paragraphs about the state of my favorite football team as an excuse to talk about a clip of LT that went viral on Twitter this past Wednesday. While we've all seen Taylor's terrifying highlights before, this particular clip's background music made them more terrifying than usual. But the real reason this video stood out was what happened at the 29 second mark, a moment I had never seen before. Apologies to those that have already. Watch closely as Taylor scares the ever living crap out of an innocent sideline photographer:

I'd be willing to bet a lot of money this man went straight to the locker room to find another pair of pants after this:

Honestly, can you blame the guy? I'd melt into a puddle if that man came at me like that. Clearly, by the look of Taylor and his teammate during that clip, the Giants defense had just screwed something up. Maybe not the best time to snap a photo there photo guy!

The Twitter user who posted this video, @Aubazett3, posted it in response to a preview of a new NFL Network show called "Roundtables," which appears to be a roundtable discussion of some sort with former NFL legends. On Friday night, Taylor and former Giant teammate Harry Carson will be on the show, and it looks like it must-see, hit-you-in-all-the-feels material:

Yup, that's definitely getting DVR'd.

